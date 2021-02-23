Beautiful educational resources for little ones! - Tea Time Monkeys Educational Website

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FERROL, SPAIN, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Tea Time Monkeys we love to help you make learning fun for your little ones! We specialize in beautifully made educational games and resources that you can instantly download, print and play. We also offer a huge bank of free lesson and activity ideas, teaching tips, crafts, printables and videos on our website!

Our focus is on teaching English as a second language, but everything at Tea Time Monkeys is just as fun for English speaking toddlers and preschoolers. All our material is also available Spanish, so if you’re teaching Spanish to young kids we’ve got you covered!

All our materials and ideas are designed and created by teacher-illustrator Sarah Jeffery and have been tried and tested in the classroom, so you know they work! Sarah has over 20 years’ experience in education and has been teaching English as a Second Language for 15 years.

Whether you are a parent or teacher, or you’re looking for great materials in English or Spanish, nothing makes us happier than knowing Tea Time Monkeys creations help you educate and entertain your children!

For more information visit: https://www.teatimemonkeys.com/

