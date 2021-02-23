Save and Survive
Taking on the challenge for the world that needs savingCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nothing beats a good book that tells a story of a mission-driven adventure, brimming with riveting discoveries. Easter Armageddon: Challenges and Choices of our Times offers these and more.
Who hasn’t imagined what it might be like to step outside of the modern world, meet people from prehistoric times, and help save the Earth from destruction? Definitely not John Anderson, an ardent outdoorsman and former Eagle Scout.
His last recollection is, while struggling with his own spirituality, of going to his favorite fishing hole to ease the tension. His next is like coming out of a fog into an incredible primal world. When he gains enough sense to ponder, he realizes he's in a world either thousands of years before or after his twenty-first century. Naked and alone, his first challenge is to survive, which tests his every skill. Then he meets a primitive man, then a village and society, which lead him to believe, that with all his previous training, he is on a mission to form a culture that evades the problems of that in the past. Finally a revelation of truth arrives, but with a horrible price. John is indeed on a mission, everything is plausible, and he is not alone.
Author Lyle Fugleberg, after 45 years in the architecture industry, is now on a mission to inspire conversation on humanity's impact on earth. His writing is fueled by his love for nature, which clearly shows in his books.
Fascinating from the first page up to the last, this book has the classic structure of an adventure novel as John finds himself in an unfamiliar place and learns to adapt to a variety of unexpected situations, perfect for people who want to have a dose of adventure without leaving their homes.
