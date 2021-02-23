One-Man Army Adventure
The story of a man thrown through time in a survival adventureCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conveniences make life easier on a daily basis. But what happens when all those amenities are taken away and one is forced to survive out in the wilderness? This is what John Anderson faces in author Lyle Fugleberg’s book, Easter Armageddon: Challenges and Choices of our Times, where after being lost in the woods, he finds himself literally in an entirely new world where his skills will be put to the ultimate test.
Lyle is the retired founder of an award-winning architectural firm in Winter Park, Florida, who put his architect hat down after 45 years in the industry. His passion for architecture is matched by his desire to preserve the Earth for his kids and the next generation, and conveys this passion through his written works. His books aim to start conversations on how to improve the Earth’s condition. Aside from being a well-versed writer, Lyle is also an avid sportsman and a volunteer to his town doing active community service.
Easter Armageddon tells the story of John Anderson who, while struggling to find answers about his own spirituality in his formative years, finds himself lost in the woods while on his way to his favorite fishing spot. Inside the forest, his outdoorsman and Eagle Scout skills make him notice subtle changes and he comes to realize that he has wandered into a totally different world, where rescue might be impossible and he has to fend for himself to survive.
