Get lucky this year with new scratch games from Washington’s lottery

Nine new Scratch games from Washington’s Lottery, totaling more than $69 Million in prizes are now available.

Olympia, WA (Feb. 19, 2020) – Washington’s Lottery today announced nine new Scratch games offering more than $69 Million in prizes. Washington’s Lottery debuted seven new Scratch games in late-January and two more in February. Players can now visit their favorite lottery retailer to find these new games:

Bags of Money

$1 per ticket with a top prize of $5,000. Match any of your numbers to the winning numbers and win the prize shown for that number. Reveal a special symbol to win double your prize.

Diamond Slingo

$3 per ticket with a top prize of $30,000. Scratch off matching Slingo numbers and win big with over $7 million in cash prizes available.

PLINKO

$5 per ticket with a top prize of $50,000. Create an unbroken, continuous path with your chip numbers and win one of four prizes.

$500,000 Jackpot Multiplier

$20 per ticket with a top prize of $500,000. Match any of your numbers to any of the winning numbers and win the prize shown for that number.

In addition, Washington’s Lottery will be debuting the following games, which are now available: Triple Tripler, Sock it 2 Me!, Loteria 22nd edition, Loteria Grande 4th edition and Extreme Numbers.

Washington’s Lottery offers Scratch games priced between $1 and $30, each with varying prize amounts. The number of actual prizes available in a game may vary based on the number of tickets printed, tested, distributed, sold, and number of prizes claimed. There are currently 30 Scratch games in rotation.

Once a player wins, they have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize for a draw game ticket. If the player won with a Scratch ticket, they have 180 days from the last day of ticket sales to claim their prize. Scratch game closing procedures will be initiated when all top prizes have been claimed. Scratch game closing procedures may be initiated for documented business reasons. These games may have prizes unclaimed, including top prizes. During closing, games may be sold even after all top prizes have been claimed and/or non-winning second chance promotional drawings have expired. Claims are subject to applicable laws, rules, procedures and final decisions of the Executive Director.

While the Lottery’s offices in Olympia and Spokane are now open to the public, Washington’s Lottery is encouraging winners with prizes up to $100,000 to mail in their tickets to claim their prize. Winners with tickets for $100,000 or more are instructed to call Lottery Headquarters to schedule an appointment to make a safe and secure in-person claim. This change is in response to the current COVID-19 public health crisis, to enable social distancing, and support Washington's “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” directive. More information can be found here.

About Washington’s Lottery: Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion to support important state programs including the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, which provides grants to help college students statewide achieve their higher education dreams, and supports early childhood education learning programs. The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Pick 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Keep it fun. Know your limit. Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility.

