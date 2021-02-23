Reshoring Institute and American Electric Power Form Partnership
Joint Effort in Bringing Manufacturing Jobs Back to America
We expect our partnership with American Electric Power, our first utility sponsor, to provide considerable benefits to companies evaluating or starting reshoring projects in AEP’s service area.”SILICON VALLEY, CA, USA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Reshoring Institute (www.ReshoringInstitute.org) and American Electric Power Economic & Business Development (https://aeped.com/ ) have announced a joint effort in bringing manufacturing back to America.
— Rosemary Coates, Executive Director, the Reshoring Institute
The Reshoring Institute and AEP will provide resources and support to customers and suppliers as they evaluate reshoring opportunities and locations. As companies recognize the risk of global supply chains and the benefits of manufacturing in America, the partnership between the Reshoring Institute and AEP is available to help.
“We expect our partnership with American Electric Power, our first utility sponsor, to provide considerable benefits to companies evaluating or starting reshoring projects in AEP’s service area,” said Rosemary Coates, executive director of the Reshoring Institute. “We will be assisting customers and suppliers in evaluating the best location and approach for manufacturing and assembly, as well as assisting these companies in leaving their foreign locations.”
The decision to start manufacturing in America again is a big step for companies and requires expertise in site selection, knowledge of economic development opportunities, reengineering of processes, review of capital expenditures, and experience in leaving a foreign country.
“We’re anticipating our customers’ needs and can act as a strategic resource as they re-evaluate and optimize their supply chains in the wake of COVID-19, other industry disrupters, and growing consumer preferences for local products.” said, Tim Wells, VP of sales, economic and business development at AEP.
About the Reshoring Institute
The Reshoring Institute is a 501c3 non-profit, non-partisan organization that is a research and consulting group offering free, downloadable economic research, white papers, and case studies. They also offer experienced management consulting assistance at reasonable fees for reshoring, labeling, and sourcing projects. The Reshoring Institute’s mission is to provide research and consulting for companies bringing manufacturing and services back to America and to educate student interns about the business of manufacturing.
About American Electric Power Economic and Business Development
We deliver economic development services in 11 states across America’s heartland. Our site selection experts help businesses navigate complex growth and relocation projects to find desirable industrial and commercial properties, with a special focus on meeting the needs of manufacturers, data centers, and industrial companies.
Rosemary Coates
Reshoring Institute
+1 408-605-8867
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
About the Reshoring Institute