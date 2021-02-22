Hoyer Statement on House Budget Committee Advancing the American Rescue Plan

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the

House Budget Committee voted to advance the American Rescue Plan:

"The House Budget Committee today took the next step toward implementing President Biden's American Rescue Plan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and respond to its economic fallout. The legislation they reported out incorporates recommendations from nine separate committees directing $1.9 trillion in emergency relief to Americans. This comprehensive package will expand testing and vaccine distribution to keep Americans safe and hasten the end of this dark chapter in our history. It will extend aid to businesses and workers to help them get by until it is safe to reopen fully, and it will provide teachers and school districts with resources for safe in-person learning.

"I want to thank Chairman Yarmuth and the Members of the Budget Committee for their work assembling this legislation. Next, it moves to the Rules Committee, and then I look forward to bringing the final version to the Floor at the end of this week so the House can move swiftly to provide the American people with the kind of COVID-19 relief legislation they have been needing for months. I hope Republicans will join us in this effort and make it a bipartisan step forward. That would be to the benefit of our country, to its public health, and to its economic recovery. But Democrats will not hit the pause button, as Republicans did for months in 2020. Congress will do its job for the people, and that means taking action now, not later."