Protests in Haiti as political standoff continues

“Those of us fighting, who want another Haiti, a Haiti pearl of the Antilles, say no to the dictatorship,” one protester told Reuters in capital city Port-au-Prince, where Haitian opposition and civil society groups had called the demonstration. Another criticized the United States and international organizations for supporting the President.

At the heart of protests is a dispute over the President’s term limit: Moise has served only four years of the usual five, and says his term ends in…

