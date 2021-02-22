Ella Emhoff makes shock runway debut at New York Vogue Week
Written by Leah Dolan, CNN
Ella Emhoff has made her official runway debut for American label Proenza Schouler at New York Fashion Week.
The stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris first caught the public’s attention at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, when her embellished Miu Miu coat went viral and made her the event’s sartorial breakout star.
Shortly after the ceremony, Emhoff was signed to IMG Models. The agency’s formidable directory includes supermodels Karlie Kloss and Gisele…