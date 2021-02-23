Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sarika Kale: The sports activities star who might afford only one meal a day

Sarika Kale was 10 years old when she started playing Kho Kho, a popular tag team sport in South Asia.

Even at that age, it was a tough choice for her. Her father, who was dead set against her playing sports, stopped talking to her.

But with the support of he mother and grandmother, she continued and went on to become the captain of India’s women’s team. She led the country to championship wins and earned one of its highest sporting honours.

And looking back, she says she is glad she chose…

