Villarreal Law Firm, Team of Accident Attorneys in the Rio Grande Valley, Announces New McAllen Accident Lawyer Website
The attorneys fight for client rights throughout Cameron County – and are known as the top personal injury lawyers.
While our law firm office is headquartered in Brownsville, we have many clients who are looking for a best-in-class accident attorney in McAllen to represent them after an accident.”MCALLEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Villarreal Law Firm a team of best-in-class accident lawyers working in Brownsville, Texas, and surrounding areas in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties, is proud to announce a new microsite focused on McAllen accident attorney issues. Many McAllen residents want to choose the Villarreal Law Firm and the new site make it easy for them to get started with a potential accident and attorney and engagement.
— Javier Villarreal
McAllen Accident Lawyer “While our law firm office is headquartered in Brownsville, we have many clients who are looking for a best-in-class accident attorney in McAllen to represent them after an accident,” explained attorney Javier Villarreal, a managing partner at the Villarreal law firm. “Our new microsite is yet another type of outreach that we offer to help persons find the best accident attorney in McAllen Texas for their needs.”
Interested persons can learn more at https://jvlawfirmmcallen.com/. The new microsite explains the basics of finding an attorney after a car or trucking accident. With a population of 141,000, McAllen is just behind Brownsville as a population center in the Rio Grande Valley. Like Brownsville, McAllen has more than its share of traffic accidents, not just car wrecks but also trucking accidents. The new site helps persons who have had an accident to research accident lawyers and potentially reach out for an engagement.
Secondarily, the firm has announced a new landing page on the primary site at https://jvlawfirm.net/mcallen/. The page works with the new microsite to alert McAllen residents that they have many choices when it comes to finding top-rated personal injury or accident lawyers in Hidalgo and Cameron Counties. The Rio Grande Valley is enormous, but few lawyers approach a car or truck accident victim with the passion shown by Javier Villarreal. Javier is known as “Mr. Three Million” and “The Fighter” in and around Brownsville and his fame has spread up to nearby McAllen.
Persons who speak Spanish should also visit the information page at https://jvlawfirm.net/practice-areas/abogado-accidentes-automovilisticos/. That Spanish-language page has a wealth of information for Spanish speakers about finding an accident attorney, one who not only speaks Spanish but also seeks to be the best accident attorney in McAllen and throughout the Rio Grande Valley.
CAR AND TRUCK WRECKS HAPPEN IN MCALLEN
Here is background on this release. In some ways, accidents do not care whether a victim lives or works in McAllen or some other community in the Rio Grande Valley. A resident in McAllen, for example, might commute down to Brownsville for a job. Or a resident in Brownsville might commute up to Harlingen for a trip to the airport. Then, a car or trucking accident might happen. Suddenly a trip becomes a big hassle. What should the person do? Here are three steps. First, the person has to make sure that their person and people in their car or truck are safe. Second, they need to worry about the vehicle and call the police department or emergency services in McAllen or the nearest community if necessary. And finally they may need a best-in-class personal injury lawyer to represent their interest against well-funded insurance-company lawyers. Those looking for information on trucking accidents and the need to find a top-rated attorney can visit https://jvlawfirm.net/practice-areas/trucking-accidents/. Regardless of whether or not it’s a truck or car accident, the new page explains that a person in McAllen has every right to the very best accident attorney in McAllen Texas, the one who fights for their interest with passion.
ABOUT THE VILLARREAL LAW FIRM
The law firm of Javier Villarreal offers a team of attorneys, considered among the best personal injury attorneys near Harlingen, Texas, and surrounding cities in Cameron County. Whether a person is looking for an auto or car accident attorney, a lawyer with broad experience in trucking accidents and litigation (including 18 wheelers), or a lawyer for injuries that resulted from a motorcycle, boating, or other forms of accidents (including slip and fall), the Villarreal team of attorneys can help. The attorneys fight for client rights throughout Cameron County – and are known as the top personal injury lawyers in Brownsville and Harlingen, from Los Fresnos to San Benito, and in all of South Padre Island.
Tel. 956-544-4444
Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here