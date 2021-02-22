Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Dunleavy to Self-Quarantine After Close Contact

February 22, 2021 (Juneau) – Governor Mike Dunleavy was informed yesterday that he was in close contact on Saturday with an individual who was later found to be positive for the coronavirus. After receiving a COVID-19 rapid test, the Governor immediately went into self-isolation at his home in the Mat-Su Valley. The test result came back this morning and was negative, he continues to show no symptoms of the virus.

The Governor is following the self-quarantine procedures set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services by remaining at his residence for a minimum of seven days. Like so many other Alaskans who have experienced a close contact, he will continue to fulfill his duties by teleworking from home and receive additional tests until it is certain he is free of the virus.

