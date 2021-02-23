AgentFire and Stuart St James Create First-of-its-Kind Partnership to Help Massachusetts Real Estate Agents Level Up
Fastest-Growing Massachusetts Real Estate Brokerage Standardizes Website & Lead Generation on #1 Rated AgentFire in Best-of-Breed Real Estate Agent Tech Stack
I am very excited to explore this new opportunity with Stuart St James and work with their agents on something that is truly groundbreaking.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stuart St James, the fastest-growing 100% commission real estate brokerage in Massachusetts, today announced its partnership with AgentFire to help Massachusetts real estate agents dominate their hyper-local markets and generate leads.
— Luke Belcourt, Chief Product Officer (CPO) at AgentFire
Stuart St James takes a best-of-breed approach to its real estate tech stack for agents and standardized both its corporate website and the optional tech stack upgrades available to Stuart St James agents on AgentFire.
The unique best-of-breed approach to its real estate tech stack for agents gives Stuart St James the flexibility to partner with the #1 rated real estate marketing solution, AgentFire. The AgentFire platform allows agents to demonstrate hyper-local expertise, offer massive value to clients, and generate more real estate leads. The AgentFire alliance is a cornerstone of the Stuart St James technology stack and gives agents a done-for-you real estate marketing platform.
“Our partnership with Stuart St James showcases the massive advantage that indie brokers have with regard to creating much more compelling technology and compensation offers for entrepreneurial-minded agents eager to take a leap forward in their careers,” said Nelson Cuesta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AgentFire.
AgentFire is at the fundamental core of Stuart St James’ two current real estate tech stack packages for agents (1) Lead Catcher and (2) Core + IDX. Core + IDX is best for real estate agents who want their very own fully-loaded hyper-local niche web presence using the AgentFire platform with comprehensive lead capture and an IDX search experience. All real estate tech stack packages are optionally available at exclusive prices individual agents cannot achieve on their own and can be purchased if/when it makes sense for an agent’s real estate business.
"I’m thrilled with the AgentFire partnership,” said Darin Thompson, Founder & CEO of Stuart St James. "We have great alignment on the hyper-local approach, I believe agents should really niche down their businesses, especially when starting out. I’ve been using WordPress technology for 10+ years and wanted to build the brokerage’s tech stack on an extensible platform based on WordPress rather than a closed proprietary platform so AgentFire being built on WordPress was a no-brainer. And I believe there’s tremendous untapped potential for true partnerships in industry verticals, real estate included, and the AgentFire team demonstrated through action they wanted to lean into a true partnership just as much as I did."
“I am very excited to explore this new opportunity with Stuart St James and work with their agents on something that is truly groundbreaking. Our goal here was to create a brokerage solution that could not only drive real results for agents, but results that can scale. With what we have set up with Stuart St James, there is no doubt we will accomplish that!” said Luke Belcourt, Chief Product Officer (CPO) at AgentFire.
Media Team
Stuart St James
+1 6178195850
press@stuartstjames.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Real Estate Agent Technology Stack (How to Diversify Real Estate Lead Generation)