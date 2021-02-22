Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Findings of the 2020 Comprehensive Statewide Needs Assessment Presented to the Community

 February 22, 2021, Washington, DC—The Department on Disability Services, Rehabilitation Services Administration (DCRSA) will present findings of the 2020 Comprehensive Statewide Needs Assessment (CSNA) on Wednesday, February 24, at 1 pm via Zoom. Sharron Harris, Senior Vice President of the Promesa Consulting Group will lead the discussion.

 

