February 22, 2021, Washington, DC—The Department on Disability Services, Rehabilitation Services Administration (DCRSA) will present findings of the 2020 Comprehensive Statewide Needs Assessment (CSNA) on Wednesday, February 24, at 1 pm via Zoom. Sharron Harris, Senior Vice President of the Promesa Consulting Group will lead the discussion.
You just read:
Findings of the 2020 Comprehensive Statewide Needs Assessment Presented to the Community
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.