Former 202o U.S. Congressional Candidate & attorney Eric Early sues the state of California over the election
Eric Early Sues the State of California
We are doing everything possible to make sure that on a going forward basis, all California voters of all political persuasions, can be confident that our state’s vote counts are fair and accurate”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former U.S. Congressional Candidate Eric Early, announced today that he and a group of congressional candidates who ran in the November 2020 election, are Plaintiffs in a major Federal lawsuit that has been filed in the United States District Court in Los Angeles, California against various state officials regarding the recent election. The Lead Plaintiff along with Early and the others is California’s well-respected Election Integrity Project (EIPCa).
— ERIC EARLY
The case is styled, Election Integrity Project, Inc. et al. v. Alex Padilla, etc., et al., U.S.D.C. for the Central District of California, Case No. 2:21-cv-00032. A copy of the Complaint is available upon request.
Early described the lawsuit as follows:
• This is a nonpartisan action. Plaintiff EIPCa is a nonpartisan non-profit 501c3 corporation. The Defendants include some registered as Democrats and others registered as Republicans. The issues raised in this lawsuit are not party issues. Rather they are United States Constitutional issues. The Defendants include former California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder Dean Logan, California Governor Gavin Newsom, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, and County Registrar-Recorders from other counties throughout the state.
• Plaintiffs challenge the election process generally. Plaintiffs seek an audit of the votes and to challenge unconstitutional state laws and regulations enacted under purported “emergency conditions” which were used to govern the recent election process and the election outcome, for all candidates.
• This case is unlike other election challenges. It is not just focused on a single candidate or a single election, but on remedying the destruction of election safeguards and disenfranchisement of California’s citizen voters, in order to restore fair and honest elections. The goal is to ensure the integrity of future California elections for all of its citizens.
• The case seeks to enfranchise eligible voters. Plaintiffs are challenging irregularities that diminish the value of and disenfranchise our citizens’ lawful vote by allowing unlawful votes to be counted.
• The case is not mooted by election certification. The emergency regulations Plaintiffs challenge remain in effect through July 2021, if not extended, while the statutes Plaintiffs challenge remain in effect permanently unless amended, repealed or declared unconstitutional. New elections are set to occur in some localities as early as March 2021. As such, enfranchising voters via an audit and challenges to unconstitutional procedures could not be timelier to ensure impending California elections are constitutional.
• Already, the recently filed lawsuit has achieved important concessions. Several defendant County Registrar-Recorders have agreed to preserve the evidence that Plaintiffs seek to audit, and the Federal Judge has made clear their requirement to do so. Plaintiffs are ready and able to conduct the necessary audits as soon as they are provided access to the requested information.
Early said, “We are doing everything possible to make sure that on a going forward basis, all California voters of all political persuasions, can be as confident as possible that our state’s vote counts are fair and accurate. Presently, Californian’s throughout up and down are state are tremendously concerned about our voting procedures and policies and the accuracy of the vote count.”
Early said he will be running for office again and has been asked by voters to consider running for several offices statewide and nationally. Early said, “I am honored that so many incredible Californians are asking me to run again for office and I am hearing them loud and clear. I am weighing my options, but one thing is sure – I’m not going anywhere. We will be running again to help all of our citizens to start the massive job of rebuilding our once Golden State from the ground up.”
ROGER NEAL
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 323-366-2796
email us here