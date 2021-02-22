Sweeney Statement on the Passing of Senator Gerry Cardinale

Trenton – Senate President Steve Sweeney issued the following statement on the passing of Senator Gerry Cardinale:

“This is a terribly sad loss for Senator Cardinale’s family, the people he served in the 39th Legislative District with devotion, and all of us in the Legislature who knew him and respected his commitment to public service. He was a distinctive man who worked tirelessly and with sincere conviction to improve the lives of others. Gerry Cardinale will be missed.

“I express my sincere condolences to his wife Carole, his five children and the entire Cardinale family during this difficult time.”