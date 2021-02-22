Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,935 in the last 365 days.

Sweeney Statement on the Passing of Senator Gerry Cardinale

Trenton – Senate President Steve Sweeney issued the following statement on the passing of Senator Gerry Cardinale:

“This is a terribly sad loss for Senator Cardinale’s family, the people he served in the 39th Legislative District with devotion, and all of us in the Legislature who knew him and respected his commitment to public service. He was a distinctive man who worked tirelessly and with sincere conviction to improve the lives of others. Gerry Cardinale will be missed.

“I express my sincere condolences to his wife Carole, his five children and the entire Cardinale family during this difficult time.”

You just read:

Sweeney Statement on the Passing of Senator Gerry Cardinale

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.