Senator Nellie Pou Issues Statement on the Passing of Senator Gerald Cardinale

Trenton – Senator Nellie Pou issued the following statement today upon learning of the death of Sen. Gerald Cardinale:

“I am saddened to hear of the passing of my colleague and friend, Senator Gerald Cardinale. I first met Senator Cardinale when I began serving in the Assembly in 1997. By then the senator had already carved out a place of respect among legislators for his independent mindedness and his outspoken passion for policies he championed.

“I got to know him better when I came to the Senate in 2012, as we worked alongside each other in discussing issues on both the Senate Commerce and Judiciary committees.  We had a mutual respect for each other and when speaking with him, I was always grateful for his viewpoints as a health care professional, for the fact that he brought valuable insights to issues surrounding health care policy and medical services. 

“As we in the Senate grieve the death of our long-time colleague, we do so while recognizing his years of service to the State of New Jersey. I offer my sincere condolences to the entire Cardinale family.” 

