Senator Loretta Weinberg Issues Statement on the Passing of Senator Gerald Cardinale

Trenton – Senator Loretta Weinberg issued the following statement today upon the death of Senator Gerald Cardinale:

“I join with many others today in mourning the death of my long-time colleague, Senator Gerry Cardinale. While we disagreed on many issues, we found common interest and purpose when it came to serving the people and institutions of North Jersey and Bergen County, whether regarding infrastructure and mass transit, or supporting the preservation of New Bridge Landing, in which we worked together with a mutual respect for the history of Bergen County and the state of New Jersey.

“I can safely say the only time I ever allowed him a proxy vote was when he was selecting the wine because he was quite the connoisseur. I will miss him dearly.

“I pass along my deepest condolences to his wife Carole, their children, and to the entire Cardinale family in their time of grief. Gerry was a powerful voice for many years in the halls of Trenton, and a dedicated public servant who leaves quite a legacy.”