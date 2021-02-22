Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Snowmobile Crash with Injury in Pittsburg

February 22, 2021

Pittsburg, NH – At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021, a juvenile was operating a snowmobile on Trail 142 in Pittsburg as part of a group of seven snowmobilers. According to witness statements and evidence at the scene, the operator was attempting to make a downhill, left-hand turn when she failed to negotiate the turn and traveled over an embankment where her machine impacted multiple trees. The operator sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, and companions immediately rendered aid.

Following the crash, multiple bystanders traveled to cell phone coverage to make calls to 911. Pittsburg Fire Department, Pittsburg Police Department, 45th Parallel EMS, and Conservation Officers responded. Utilizing their rescue snowmobile, Pittsburg Fire Department transported the juvenile from the crash scene to an awaiting ambulance. The juvenile was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook.

Concluding an on-scene investigation, it appears that both inexperience and unreasonable speed for the existing conditions were factors in this crash. Conservation Officers would like to use this incident to remind snowmobilers to be extra cautious operating in the powdery snow conditions present across much of the state.

