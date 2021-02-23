BlueSky Commerce named a Best Places to Work in Indiana Company

BlueSky Commerce is named as one of the “Best Places to Work in Indiana”. This is BlueSky’s ninth year receiving this recognition.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueSky Commerce, a professional services organization that provides a full range of business strategy, technology, marketing, and talent services, was named as one of the “Best Places to Work in Indiana” in the annual employee-based survey managed by the Best Companies Group and presented by The Indiana Chamber of Commerce. This is BlueSky’s ninth year receiving this recognition.

Best Places to Work in Indiana is a survey competition to determine which are the best employers and measures employees’ opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. All of the employer’s full- and part-time Indiana employees are included in the survey process.

“We are honored to join all of these great companies who are recognized for this year’s Best Places to Work program, and we thank our employees for taking the time to respond to the survey,” said Josh Woody, BlueSky’s Vice President of Human Resources. “This recognition helps us to attract and retain the right talent and we use the feedback from the survey to continue to improve our workplace. Our founders, Todd Irwin and Eric Warne, had a vision to create a culture that would be embraced by employees, and this recognition is a testament to that vision. Their vision helped lay the foundation but our employees' contributions help make it a great place to work.”

The company rankings will be announced in BizVoice Magazine in May.

About BlueSky Commerce

BlueSky Commerce is a professional services company that leverages more than two decades of eCommerce experience to provide a full range of business services to clients and partners worldwide. With our four key operating units of expertise – Strategy, Technology, Marketing, and Talent – we offer a unique, results-oriented perspective that allows us to embrace our clients’ business objectives. At BlueSky Commerce, we use strategy to establish key performance indicators and use technology, marketing, and talent to deliver and achieve the desired result.

BlueSky Commerce is headquartered in Noblesville, IN and has international offices in Markham, Canada and Hyderabad, India.

http://www.blueskycommerce.io

About the Best Places to Work in Indiana

https://www.bestplacestoworkin.com/