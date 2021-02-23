DNATags™ Trademark Application accepted by USPTO

DNA Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:DNAX)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DNA Brands Inc. (OTC PINK: DNAX) in collaboration with Santo Mining Corp dba Santo Blockchain Labs, (OTC PINK: SANP) are pleased to announce their application for Trademarking DNATags™, a blockchain based authentication technology focused on the $17 Billion anti-counterfeit packaging market; Has been accepted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. (USPTO).

DNATags™ is a joint venture between DNAX and SANP that will be focusing on various industries in which there is an immediate urgent need for authentication of products such as in the Pharmaceutical, Cannabis, and Health and Beauty Aid. In a recent press release from Verified Market Research recently published on September 22, 2020, they stated "Counterfeit pharmaceutical is one of the most profitable sectors of global trade in illegally copied goods. Fraudulent drugs harm and even kill millions of people across the globe. It causes serious damage to the brand names of big pharmaceutical manufacturers. In November 2017, the WHO determined that fake medicine estimates for 10% in total of USD $300 billion in the pharmaceuticals industry, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. The increasing public use of online pharmacies coupled with the new mass producer of counterfeit medicines has widened the market for falsified drugs."



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.

The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. Furthermore, the Company's business contemplates participation in a highly regulated space of consumer finance and associated customer data and therefore may face regulatory and execution challenges, particularly in light of the novelty of the concept. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise.