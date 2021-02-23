YO Home Sperm Test – Brings Men and Women together in the Reproductive Journey with new YO 2.0 WiFi Testing Device & App
YO is the first FDA-approved smartphone/PC/MAC-based home sperm test that allows men and their partners to reliably screen sperm count and motility (Motile Sperm Count) in the privacy of their home.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Electronic Systems (MES), an established manufacturer of commercial-grade Sperm Quality Analyzers (SQA) for the past 20 years that have become the gold standard in automated semen analysis, today announced the launch of the new YO 2.0 WIFI device with the Path to Pregnancy App for both men and women. The multi-use YO 2.0 WiFi device interfaces with an Apple iPhone, Android, PC, or MAC and leads men through their sperm test. The Path to Pregnancy App then guides both men and women through research-based lifestyle improvements to positively impact fertility. These include a fertility-focused diet, exercise program, general health guidelines, and other Fertility Tools. In addition, the Locate an Expert feature provides links to healthcare fertility professionals and an interface to share the test results with a doctor if desired.
— Dr. Kenan Omurtag, M.D.
About YO - Unlike other home fertility tests that are limited to measuring only Sperm Concentration or ask you to mail in your sample, YO is the first and only FDA, CE, Health Canada, TGA cleared device to measure Motile Sperm Concentration (the number of moving sperm) with a smart device on your terms. Since it takes a moving sperm to fertilize an egg in normal conception, sperm motility is a critical factor in determining and improving male fertility. At a consumer-accessible price point of $79.95, the YO Home Sperm Test Kit includes a 50-use YO device and two YO fertility test packs. YO reports your motility results, provides a live sample video and a YO SCORE ranking that rates your Motile Sperm Quality compared to other men who have fathered a child. Unlike a visit to the Lab or pricey Mail-In alternatives, YO facilitates 100% private and truly remote home-based healthcare. The new Path to Pregnancy App takes things a step furth with next-step recommendations based on your results.
About Infertility - Traditionally, concerns about fertility have focused primarily on the woman. The common thought is that a man who can ‘perform’ in bed is fertile. However, the truth is that approximately 40–50% of infertility cases have a contributing “male factor” such as poor sperm motility, abnormally shaped sperm, or a low overall number of sperm cells, all of which can impact fertility. Infertility is a worldwide concern, and statistics show that ~ 14% of all people trying to conceive face fertility issues due to increasing global infertility and delaying parenthood. So, once someone is trying to conceive, timing is critical. Infertility is defined as no pregnancy after 1 year of unprotected intercourse. YO and the Path to Pregnancy App allow people to begin the conception journey much sooner, on their schedule, and with fewer obstacles saving both time and money.
From the Experts - “Home testing has become mainstream. So, it’s very important that a home test works with proven accuracy and provides useful information for trusted health screening. YO does this in the male fertility space, and we’re proud to be building people’s awareness and knowledge that the road to conception involves knowing both the man and the woman’s fertility status and understanding their potential for improving their fertility through fact-based lifestyle changes found in the Path to Pregnancy App,” said Marcia Deutsch, CEO of MES.
“A male contribution to infertility is common and should be assessed early on in a couple’s path to achieving parenthood. To enable a man to assess his motile sperm concentration in the privacy of his home, using the FDA approved YO home sperm test presents a significant opportunity for a couple to become more educated about their fertility potential.” Dr. Natan Bar-Chama, M.D. / Einstein College of Medicine
The Company behind YO - Medical Electronic Systems has been producing and supplying commercial-grade automated semen analyzers to most major laboratories in the U.S. and around the globe for the past 20 years. Approximately 4,000 of the company’s analyzers have been installed in hospitals and independent laboratories worldwide, including North America's largest research labs, premier hospital systems, the US military, fertility clinics, and centers of reproductive excellence. MES semen analyzers are known and trusted as the industry's premier automated solution because they perform reliably and accurately with a proven track record. After years of validation, research, and development, Medical Electronic Systems was proud to announce FDA clearance on the world’s first smart-device-based male fertility testing system. To date, YO Home Sperm Test remains the first and only FDA and CE cleared solution to allow Men a private 1st step screening alternative to a laboratory or mail-in test. YO 2.0 WiFi takes YO to the next level for 2021 and delivers the tools Men and Women need to learn about their fertility in the privacy of their home.
More about YO - YO 2.0 WiFi is a home sperm testing device and Path to Pregnancy app that reports Motile Sperm Concentration (the number of moving sperm) and provides a live sperm video with YO SCORE™ sperm quality rating. The YO 2.0 WiFi Home Sperm Test is the first consumer product offered by Medical Electronic Systems (MES), an established developer and manufacturer of commercial-grade automated semen analyzers serving laboratories' needs for the past 20 years. The free YO Path to Pregnancy App can be downloaded from Google Play, the App Store, or the YO website. YO 2.0 test kits are available worldwide and can be purchased on the YO Website, AMAZON, or our partner companies.
"Remember, it ALL Started with a Sperm and Egg."
