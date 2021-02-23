CANADA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TSXV: GNC / OTC: GNYPF



GAINEY EVALUATES MEXICAN PROJECTS FOR ACQUISITION POTENTIAL



Gainey Capital Corp. (TSXV: GNC) (OTC: GNYPF) (“Gainey” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that, further to the corporate update provided on December 3, 2020, the Company has signed several Letters of Interest for Mineral Concessions in the States of Sinaloa and Durango in the prolific Gold and Silver belt of Mexico's Sierra Madre Occidental. A geological team is conducting site visits and due diligence on at least 7 mineral concessions that are highly prospective for silver, gold, copper and platinum group elements in order to prioritize them for potential acquisition.

"We have been making excellent progress with our project evaluations and are pleased with the potential afforded by several of these opportunities," stated David Coburn, Gainey's CEO. "We are confident that we will be in a position to move to the acquisition phase very soon. The Company is also in the advanced stages of negotiations for a gold-silver-copper project in Nevada that we anticipate will bring significant upside and diversity to our portfolio.”

In other news, the Company has granted a total of 3 million incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants, pursuant to Gainey's stock option plan and subject to TSXV approval. The options have an exercise price of $0.10 and a term of 3 years from the date of grant.



About Gainey Capital Corp.

Gainey is a gold and silver exploration, development and ore processing company exploring an aggregate of 14,000+ hectares strategically located in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental Trend in western Mexico. The Company’s mill, located on its El Colomo property, is capable of processing up to 300 tons of ore per day. Additional information on Gainey, its current operations and its vision, is available on the Company’s website at www.gaineycapital.com or from info@gaineycapital.com.

