Recognizing FMI’s Store Manager Awards Nominees
Feb 22, 2021
By: Rebecca Daniels, Manager, Education, FMI
The entrepreneurial spirit of the food retail industry is embodied in the role of the store manager. Arguably, no other industry position is so in tune with the community, so motivated by the personality and determination of an individual or so resilient in the face of a challenge. It's this commitment to people, community, and the mission of the industry that we celebrate annually through the FMI Store Manager Award.
Working under the threat of an invisible enemy during the COVID-19 pandemic, these leaders have adapted, donning even more hats than ever before.
Our Store Manager Awards shine a light on the industry’s premier store manager talent. In May, we will recognize 12 finalists in contention for this great honor. In June, we will announce our final winners for 2021. But today, we proudly recognize the 77 nominees that have been nominated for a Store Manager Award. These outstanding individuals have been singled out by their employers for exemplifying the very best of what it means to be a store manager.
Please join me in celebrating our 2021 Store Manager Awards nominees:
Jared Andrew
The Kroger Co. - King Soopers Division, Brighton, CO
Mina Assad
Meijer, Michigan City, IN
Reggie Beamon
Food Lion LLC, Washington, NC
Chris Berryman
The Kroger Co. - Fry's Division, Phoenix, AZ
Robert Brennan
Smart & Final Stores, La Mesa, CA
Sonya Brown
Giant Food, Largo, MD
Anthony Brownell
The Kroger Co. - Delta Division, Clinton, MS
Keith Buswell
Skogen's Festival Foods, Onalaska, WI
Jackie Chandler
The Kroger Co. - Dillons Division, Leavenworth, KS
Su Chongqing
SPAR Shandong, Shandong Province, China
Matt Clasen
The Kroger Co. - QFC Division, Kenmore, WA
Les Collins
Meijer, Detroit, MI
Sergio Contreras
Smart & Final Stores, Turlock, CA
Glen Cote
Stop & Shop, North Providence, RI
Alan Cravens
The Kroger Co. - Louisville Division, Louisville, KY
Austin Davis
Seaside Market, Cardiff by the Sea, CA
John Duke
The Kroger Co. - Houston Division, Lake Charles, LA,
Bob Evans
Stop & Shop, Rocky Point, NY
Jessica Fernandez
Smart & Final Stores, Compton, CA
Nadine Flores
Smart & Final Stores, Ventura, CA
Dennis Frede
Schnuck Markets Inc., St Charles, MO
Marco Gomez
Meijer, Kent, OH
Larry Hagen
Schnuck Markets Inc., Edwardsville, IL
Malene Hansen
SPAR Denmark, Haderup, Denmark
Charles Hendricks
Meijer, Saginaw MI
Chad Higgins
The Kroger Co. - Fred Meyer Division, Beaverton, OR
Robert Hughes
The Kroger Co. - Ralph's Division Signal Hill, California
Tim Hurt
Brookshire Grocery Co., Ruston, LA
Brandon Ivy
The Kroger Co. - Central Division, Indianapolis, IN
Walter Jackson
The Kroger Co. - Columbus Division, Lancaster, Ohio
Jamie Juni
Smart & Final Stores, Palmdale, CA
Dianne Kinnison
Schnuck Markets Inc., St. Louis, MO
Todd Kinter
The GIANT Company, Harrisburg, PA
Jen Kopriva
Hy-Vee, Inc., Ankeny & Des Moines, IA
Brandon Lampkin
Hy-Vee, Inc., Omaha, NE
Mike Lee
Gelson's, Pacific Palisades, CA
Morris Lewis
Brookshire Grocery Company, New Iberia, LA
Kevin Linhorst
Schnuck Markets Inc., St. Louis, MO
Mike Livingston
The Kroger Co. - Atlanta Division, Bluffton, SC
Lori Markus
Schnuck Markets Inc., St. Louis, MO
Steve Martins
Stop & Shop, Somerset, MA
Dennis Masse
Price Rite Marketplace, West Hartford, CT
Donna Maxwell
Harris Teeter-Northern Region, California, MD
Bridgid McAuley
Smart & Final Stores, Citrus Heights, CA
Norma Mijangos
The Kroger Co. - Cincinnati/Dayton Division, Cincinnati, OH
Billy Milton
The Kroger Co. - Mid-Atlantic Division, Norfolk, VA
Lv Min
SPAR Shandong, Shandong Province, China
Jeff Osborn
Hy-Vee, Inc., Urbandale, IA
Ankur Patel
Stop & Shop, Madison, NJ
Dimitri Perikleous
SPAR South Africa, Mpumalanga, South Africa
Aaron Ramirez
Smart & Final Stores, Bellflower, CA
David Ramirez
Smart & Final Stores, Newbury Park, CA
William Randall
Giant Food, Falls Church, VA
Cassandra Robinson
Meijer, Lorain, OH
Hugh "Rusty" Rollins
K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc. d/b/a Food City, Athens, TN
Mario Rosales
Smart & Final Stores, Orange, CA
Daniel Ruffi
The Kroger Co. - Michigan Division, Shelby Township, MI
John Salcito
ShopRite Supermarkets Inc, Oakland, NJ
Adolfo Sanchez
Smart & Final Stores, Eastvale, CA
Bob Silver
Stop & Shop, Port Chester, NY
Daryl Smith
Harris Teeter, Charlotte, NC
John Spaulding
Meijer, Marquette, MI
Kristin Stahr
Gelson's, Rancho Mirage, CA
Gina Stennett
Pyramid Foods - Price Cutter, Springfield, MO
Charles Stoltze
Schnuck Markets Inc., Arnold, MO
Katie Swenson
Lund Foods Holding, Inc., Minneapolis, MN
Joseph Taliano, Jr.
Harris Teeter, Baltimore, MD
Tricia Trahan
Stop & Shop, Killingly, CT
Matthew Uhles
The Kroger Co. - Nashville Division, Nashville, TN
Kevin Waters
Stop & Shop, Lynn, MA
Kevin Westbrook
Brookshire Grocery Co., Tyler , TX
Chris Witt
The Kroger Co. - Smith's Division, Las Vegas, NV
Ryan Wood
Plum Market - Bloomfield Township Market LLC, Bloomfield Township, MI
Harvey Woodmansee
The Kroger Co. - Food4Less Division, San Francisco, CA
Rick Williams
The Kroger Co. - Dallas Division, Forney, TX
Sun Xiaoping
SPAR Guangdong, Guangdong Province; China
Bob Zenawick,
The Kroger Co. - Mariano's Division, Chicago, IL
Today, we offer gratitude to our store managers for their heroic efforts and we celebrate the hard-working heroes of the supermarket by proclaiming it Supermarket Employee Day. Shoppers continue to recognize their grocers’ gallant service by keeping the country fed, but they also saw an industry rise to the occasion of supporting vulnerable shoppers in their communities through food bank donations and new in-store shopping measures, while still prioritizing customer service time and time again.Learn more about our Store Manager Awards