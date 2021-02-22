Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Recognizing FMI’s Store Manager Awards Nominees

Feb 22, 2021

By: Rebecca Daniels, Manager, Education, FMI 

2021 SMA NomineesThe entrepreneurial spirit of the food retail industry is embodied in the role of the store manager. Arguably, no other industry position is so in tune with the community, so motivated by the personality and determination of an individual or so resilient in the face of a challenge. It's this commitment to people, community, and the mission of the industry that we celebrate annually through the FMI Store Manager Award.

Working under the threat of an invisible enemy during the COVID-19 pandemic, these leaders have adapted, donning even more hats than ever before. 

Our Store Manager Awards shine a light on the industry’s premier store manager talent. In May, we will recognize 12 finalists in contention for this great honor. In June, we will announce our final winners for 2021. But today, we proudly recognize the 77 nominees that have been nominated for a Store Manager Award. These outstanding individuals have been singled out by their employers for exemplifying the very best of what it means to be a store manager. 

Please join me in celebrating our 2021 Store Manager Awards nominees: 

Jared Andrew          

The Kroger Co. - King Soopers Division, Brighton, CO

Mina Assad 

Meijer, Michigan City, IN 

Reggie Beamon

Food Lion LLC, Washington, NC 

Chris Berryman       

The Kroger Co. - Fry's Division, Phoenix, AZ

Robert Brennan      

Smart & Final Stores, La Mesa, CA

Sonya Brown           

Giant Food, Largo, MD 

Anthony Brownell  

The Kroger Co. - Delta Division, Clinton, MS

Keith Buswell           

Skogen's Festival Foods, Onalaska, WI 

Jackie Chandler       

The Kroger Co. - Dillons Division, Leavenworth, KS

Su Chongqing         

SPAR Shandong, Shandong Province, China

Matt Clasen  

The Kroger Co. - QFC Division, Kenmore, WA

Les Collins    

Meijer, Detroit, MI

Sergio Contreras     

Smart & Final Stores, Turlock, CA 

Glen Cote      

Stop & Shop, North Providence, RI

Alan Cravens            

The Kroger Co. - Louisville Division, Louisville, KY

Austin Davis

Seaside Market, Cardiff by the Sea, CA

John Duke    

The Kroger Co. - Houston Division, Lake Charles, LA,

Bob Evans     

Stop & Shop, Rocky Point, NY

Jessica Fernandez   

Smart & Final Stores, Compton, CA

Nadine Flores          

Smart & Final Stores, Ventura, CA

Dennis Frede            

Schnuck Markets Inc., St Charles, MO 

Marco Gomez          

Meijer, Kent, OH

Larry Hagen

Schnuck Markets Inc., Edwardsville, IL 

Malene Hansen       

SPAR Denmark, Haderup, Denmark 

Charles Hendricks 

Meijer, Saginaw MI 

Chad Higgins           

The Kroger Co. - Fred Meyer Division, Beaverton, OR 

Robert Hughes        

The Kroger Co. - Ralph's Division  Signal Hill, California

Tim Hurt       

Brookshire Grocery Co., Ruston, LA

Brandon Ivy

The Kroger Co. - Central Division, Indianapolis, IN

Walter Jackson        

The Kroger Co. - Columbus Division, Lancaster, Ohio

Jamie Juni    

Smart & Final Stores, Palmdale, CA

Dianne Kinnison     

Schnuck Markets Inc., St. Louis, MO

Todd Kinter  

The GIANT Company, Harrisburg, PA

Jen Kopriva  

Hy-Vee, Inc., Ankeny & Des Moines, IA

Brandon Lampkin   

Hy-Vee, Inc., Omaha, NE

Mike Lee       

Gelson's, Pacific Palisades, CA 

Morris Lewis

Brookshire Grocery Company, New Iberia, LA

Kevin Linhorst         

Schnuck Markets Inc., St. Louis, MO 

Mike Livingston      

The Kroger Co. - Atlanta Division, Bluffton, SC

Lori Markus  

Schnuck Markets Inc., St. Louis, MO

Steve Martins          

Stop & Shop, Somerset, MA

Dennis Masse          

Price Rite Marketplace, West Hartford, CT

Donna Maxwell       

Harris Teeter-Northern Region, California, MD

Bridgid McAuley     

Smart & Final Stores, Citrus Heights, CA

Norma Mijangos    

The Kroger Co. - Cincinnati/Dayton Division, Cincinnati, OH

Billy Milton  

The Kroger Co. - Mid-Atlantic Division, Norfolk, VA

Lv Min           

SPAR Shandong, Shandong Province, China

Jeff Osborn  

Hy-Vee, Inc., Urbandale, IA

Ankur Patel  

Stop & Shop, Madison, NJ

Dimitri Perikleous  

SPAR South Africa, Mpumalanga, South Africa

Aaron Ramirez        

Smart & Final Stores, Bellflower, CA

David Ramirez         

Smart & Final Stores, Newbury Park, CA

William Randall      

Giant Food, Falls Church, VA 

Cassandra Robinson          

Meijer, Lorain, OH 

Hugh "Rusty" Rollins        

K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc. d/b/a Food City, Athens, TN

Mario Rosales          

Smart & Final Stores, Orange, CA

Daniel Ruffi  

The Kroger Co. - Michigan Division, Shelby Township, MI

John Salcito

ShopRite Supermarkets Inc, Oakland, NJ

Adolfo Sanchez       

Smart & Final Stores, Eastvale, CA

Bob Silver     

Stop & Shop, Port Chester, NY

Daryl Smith  

Harris Teeter, Charlotte, NC

John Spaulding       

Meijer, Marquette, MI

Kristin Stahr

Gelson's, Rancho Mirage, CA 

Gina Stennett          

Pyramid Foods - Price Cutter, Springfield, MO

Charles Stoltze        

Schnuck Markets Inc., Arnold, MO 

Katie Swenson         

Lund Foods Holding, Inc., Minneapolis, MN

Joseph Taliano, Jr.

Harris Teeter, Baltimore, MD

Tricia Trahan            

Stop & Shop, Killingly, CT

Matthew Uhles        

The Kroger Co. - Nashville Division, Nashville, TN

Kevin Waters           

Stop & Shop, Lynn, MA

Kevin Westbrook    

Brookshire Grocery Co., Tyler , TX

Chris Witt     

The Kroger Co. - Smith's Division, Las Vegas, NV

Ryan Wood  

Plum Market - Bloomfield Township Market LLC, Bloomfield Township, MI

Harvey Woodmansee        

The Kroger Co. - Food4Less Division, San Francisco, CA

Rick Williams           

The Kroger Co. - Dallas Division, Forney, TX

Sun Xiaoping           

SPAR Guangdong, Guangdong Province; China

Bob Zenawick, 

The Kroger Co. - Mariano's Division, Chicago, IL

Today, we offer gratitude to our store managers for their heroic efforts and we celebrate the hard-working heroes of the supermarket by proclaiming it Supermarket Employee Day. Shoppers continue to recognize their grocers’ gallant service by keeping the country fed, but they also saw an industry rise to the occasion of supporting vulnerable shoppers in their communities through food bank donations and new in-store shopping measures, while still prioritizing customer service time and time again.

