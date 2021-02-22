Recognizing FMI’s Store Manager Awards Nominees

Feb 22, 2021

By: Rebecca Daniels, Manager, Education, FMI

The entrepreneurial spirit of the food retail industry is embodied in the role of the store manager. Arguably, no other industry position is so in tune with the community, so motivated by the personality and determination of an individual or so resilient in the face of a challenge. It's this commitment to people, community, and the mission of the industry that we celebrate annually through the FMI Store Manager Award.

Working under the threat of an invisible enemy during the COVID-19 pandemic, these leaders have adapted, donning even more hats than ever before.

Our Store Manager Awards shine a light on the industry’s premier store manager talent. In May, we will recognize 12 finalists in contention for this great honor. In June, we will announce our final winners for 2021. But today, we proudly recognize the 77 nominees that have been nominated for a Store Manager Award. These outstanding individuals have been singled out by their employers for exemplifying the very best of what it means to be a store manager.

Please join me in celebrating our 2021 Store Manager Awards nominees:

Jared Andrew

The Kroger Co. - King Soopers Division, Brighton, CO

Mina Assad

Meijer, Michigan City, IN

Reggie Beamon

Food Lion LLC, Washington, NC

Chris Berryman

The Kroger Co. - Fry's Division, Phoenix, AZ

Robert Brennan

Smart & Final Stores, La Mesa, CA

Sonya Brown

Giant Food, Largo, MD

Anthony Brownell

The Kroger Co. - Delta Division, Clinton, MS

Keith Buswell

Skogen's Festival Foods, Onalaska, WI

Jackie Chandler

The Kroger Co. - Dillons Division, Leavenworth, KS

Su Chongqing

SPAR Shandong, Shandong Province, China

Matt Clasen

The Kroger Co. - QFC Division, Kenmore, WA

Les Collins

Meijer, Detroit, MI

Sergio Contreras

Smart & Final Stores, Turlock, CA

Glen Cote

Stop & Shop, North Providence, RI

Alan Cravens

The Kroger Co. - Louisville Division, Louisville, KY

Austin Davis

Seaside Market, Cardiff by the Sea, CA

John Duke

The Kroger Co. - Houston Division, Lake Charles, LA,

Bob Evans

Stop & Shop, Rocky Point, NY

Jessica Fernandez

Smart & Final Stores, Compton, CA

Nadine Flores

Smart & Final Stores, Ventura, CA

Dennis Frede

Schnuck Markets Inc., St Charles, MO

Marco Gomez

Meijer, Kent, OH

Larry Hagen

Schnuck Markets Inc., Edwardsville, IL

Malene Hansen

SPAR Denmark, Haderup, Denmark

Charles Hendricks

Meijer, Saginaw MI

Chad Higgins

The Kroger Co. - Fred Meyer Division, Beaverton, OR

Robert Hughes

The Kroger Co. - Ralph's Division Signal Hill, California

Tim Hurt

Brookshire Grocery Co., Ruston, LA

Brandon Ivy

The Kroger Co. - Central Division, Indianapolis, IN

Walter Jackson

The Kroger Co. - Columbus Division, Lancaster, Ohio

Jamie Juni

Smart & Final Stores, Palmdale, CA

Dianne Kinnison

Schnuck Markets Inc., St. Louis, MO

Todd Kinter

The GIANT Company, Harrisburg, PA

Jen Kopriva

Hy-Vee, Inc., Ankeny & Des Moines, IA

Brandon Lampkin

Hy-Vee, Inc., Omaha, NE

Mike Lee

Gelson's, Pacific Palisades, CA

Morris Lewis

Brookshire Grocery Company, New Iberia, LA

Kevin Linhorst

Schnuck Markets Inc., St. Louis, MO

Mike Livingston

The Kroger Co. - Atlanta Division, Bluffton, SC

Lori Markus

Schnuck Markets Inc., St. Louis, MO

Steve Martins

Stop & Shop, Somerset, MA

Dennis Masse

Price Rite Marketplace, West Hartford, CT

Donna Maxwell

Harris Teeter-Northern Region, California, MD

Bridgid McAuley

Smart & Final Stores, Citrus Heights, CA

Norma Mijangos

The Kroger Co. - Cincinnati/Dayton Division, Cincinnati, OH

Billy Milton

The Kroger Co. - Mid-Atlantic Division, Norfolk, VA

Lv Min

SPAR Shandong, Shandong Province, China

Jeff Osborn

Hy-Vee, Inc., Urbandale, IA

Ankur Patel

Stop & Shop, Madison, NJ

Dimitri Perikleous

SPAR South Africa, Mpumalanga, South Africa

Aaron Ramirez

Smart & Final Stores, Bellflower, CA

David Ramirez

Smart & Final Stores, Newbury Park, CA

William Randall

Giant Food, Falls Church, VA

Cassandra Robinson

Meijer, Lorain, OH

Hugh "Rusty" Rollins

K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc. d/b/a Food City, Athens, TN

Mario Rosales

Smart & Final Stores, Orange, CA

Daniel Ruffi

The Kroger Co. - Michigan Division, Shelby Township, MI

John Salcito

ShopRite Supermarkets Inc, Oakland, NJ

Adolfo Sanchez

Smart & Final Stores, Eastvale, CA

Bob Silver

Stop & Shop, Port Chester, NY

Daryl Smith

Harris Teeter, Charlotte, NC

John Spaulding

Meijer, Marquette, MI

Kristin Stahr

Gelson's, Rancho Mirage, CA

Gina Stennett

Pyramid Foods - Price Cutter, Springfield, MO

Charles Stoltze

Schnuck Markets Inc., Arnold, MO

Katie Swenson

Lund Foods Holding, Inc., Minneapolis, MN

Joseph Taliano, Jr.

Harris Teeter, Baltimore, MD

Tricia Trahan

Stop & Shop, Killingly, CT

Matthew Uhles

The Kroger Co. - Nashville Division, Nashville, TN

Kevin Waters

Stop & Shop, Lynn, MA

Kevin Westbrook

Brookshire Grocery Co., Tyler , TX

Chris Witt

The Kroger Co. - Smith's Division, Las Vegas, NV

Ryan Wood

Plum Market - Bloomfield Township Market LLC, Bloomfield Township, MI

Harvey Woodmansee

The Kroger Co. - Food4Less Division, San Francisco, CA

Rick Williams

The Kroger Co. - Dallas Division, Forney, TX

Sun Xiaoping

SPAR Guangdong, Guangdong Province; China

Bob Zenawick,

The Kroger Co. - Mariano's Division, Chicago, IL

Today, we offer gratitude to our store managers for their heroic efforts and we celebrate the hard-working heroes of the supermarket by proclaiming it Supermarket Employee Day. Shoppers continue to recognize their grocers’ gallant service by keeping the country fed, but they also saw an industry rise to the occasion of supporting vulnerable shoppers in their communities through food bank donations and new in-store shopping measures, while still prioritizing customer service time and time again.