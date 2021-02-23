HIP Video Promo presents: Porsha grants wishes in new music video "Genie In A Bottle"

Porsha Porsha - Genie In A Bottle

She leads her man down the stairs to the bedroom to grant his wishes – or so he thinks.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You are what you let define you, and for Ruby, South Carolina native Porsha, her impediments are not what comes to mind when people think of her. She has been heavily involved in music since childhood, when she sang in the church choir before beginning songwriting as a teenager. Colon cancer interrupted her flourishing streak and put her and her passion on a halt. After defeating cancer, she did not waste a second to pick up the mic – and pen – again. She published her first book, A Girl With a Troubled Life, at 18 years old to share her strength with those that could be going through the same struggle. She remains firm in her faith in God, which she believes got her through the difficult times. PORSHA has teamed up with the production company Fi-Water Music and producer Michael Brooks to get her rhythmic tracks to the masses.

As an R&B connoisseur, Porsha finds the most inspiration in legends like Whitney Houston and Patti LaBelle. Her last single, “Move Your Body,” featured the hip-hop artist Laprece Noir. Noir’s music has been featured on TV shows like Pit Bulls and Parolees and Rehab: Party at the Hard Rock Hotel. From the people she collaborates with to the music she writes, Porsha aims high. Period. She knows what it’s like to be down and will make sure she only goes up from here.

If only there were a magical being that could give us anything we wish for – oh wait, there is! Porsha, A.K.A. the “Genie In A Bottle” for the night. In her new steamy music video, the singer seduces the main character with her soulful R&B and ability to make his desires come true. What our protagonist thinks is just a children’s toy left behind is really a mystical carafe; little does he know that by taking off the lid, he activates PORSHA’s materialization. Our main character is confused out of his mind but pleasantly surprised and makes sure to take advantage of the time he has with the enchanting genie. Yet every time he goes in to touch her, she poofs out of thin air. Don’t worry, though: PORSHA didn’t disappear, she just has other plans. She leads her man down the stairs to the bedroom to grant his wishes – or so he thinks. Because just like that, she vanishes once again.

