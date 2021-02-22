On Point Technology deploys OPTimum IDH Broker in Alaska To Assist ADLW In Preventing Unemployment Insurance Fraud
On Point Technology deploys OPTimum IDH Broker in Alaska To Assist ADLW In Preventing Unemployment Insurance FraudCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Point Technology, the UI leader in fraud prevention was selected by the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development (ADLW) to deploy its innovative Unemployment Insurance Fraud prevention and detection cloud-based software suite “OPTimum Integrity Cloud”. This state-of-the-art software is a next-generation UI integrity solution that leverages decades of UI experience, millions of dollars in R&D, and the power of cloud computing.
Specifically On Point will be deploying the OPTimum IDH Broker which will assist ADLW in taking advantage of the NASWA Integrity Data Hub. The Integrity Data Hub provides critical cross-matching functionality to combat the challenges and urgencies of UI fraud. This effort will allow ADLW to gain entry to the multi-state Suspicious Actor Repository(SAR). On Point's IDH Broker provides a platform to easily integrate with SAR and analyze potential fraud through an easy-to-use portal.
With this partnership, it is expected that the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development will prevent millions of dollars worth of Unemployment Insurance Fraud.
Founded by former state and federal agency staff and executives, On Point provides superior, modern, and efficient solutions to streamline benefits agencies’ workflow. Designed with an eye towards the future and a deep understanding of the past, all our products are built to maximize ROI and improve efficiency. With the largest footprint in the UI industry, over half the states trust our products and services above all others. We are the only vendor to be called upon to give expert testimony before Congress on the challenges facing the UI benefits system. Currently, our new configurable and scalable OPTimum Integrity Cloud is revolutionizing the fight against fraud.
The OPTimum IDH Broker handles all IDH requests and responses including SAR, IDV, Multi-State Claims, Fraud Alerts, Foreign IP, and Suspicious Email Domains. Our solution fully automates the integration with IDH which is critical in capturing its value. Increasing the number of cross-matched claims increases the number of bad actors blocked from defrauding the UI program nationwide as they continue to file claims from one state to another. IDH Broker has a dedicated lead tracker that displays each request and the corresponding response so investigators can prioritize their leads and expedite their investigations. We have custom filters and on-screen indicators that highlight attributes that should be focused on and agents can mark the status of the lead and the result of the investigation to properly manage workload.
