U.S. Pain Management Drugs Market to Reach $39.35 Billion by 2027; Surge in Geriatric Population, and a Favourable Regulatory Scenario Drive the Growth in the U.S.: Says Allied Market Research

Increase in incidences of chronic diseases, surge in the geriatric population, and a favorable regulatory scenario drive the growth of the U.S. pain management drugs market. Based on drug class, the opioids segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. various pain management services in clinics were temporarily closed for safety during the pandemic.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. Pain Management Drug Market accounted for $31.49 billion in 2019, and is estimated to garner $39.35 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9816



Increase in incidences of chronic diseases, surge in the geriatric population, and a favorable regulatory scenario drive the growth of the U.S. pain management drugs market. However, patent expiration of prescription drugs, availability of alternative therapies, and drug exploitation hamper the market growth. On the other hand, innovations in drug development would open create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic and increasing number of Covid-19 patients overwhelmed the healthcare systems in the U.S. Thus, various pain management services in clinics were temporarily closed for safety.

On the contrary, the demand for pain management drugs has surged during the pandemic as telemedicine became an effective way to provide required medical services to patients.

The U.S. pain management drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug class, indication, and pain type. Based on drug class, the opioids segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. However, the NSAIDs segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9816



On the basis of indication, the neuropathic pain segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for one-fifth of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Based on pain type, the chronic pain segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market.

The U.S. pain management drugs market report includes an in-depth analysis of the market players such as Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly & Company, Boehringer Ingelheim, Purdue Pharma L.P., Mylan NV, Pfizer, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Cardiac Biomarkers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027



Electrosurgery Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027



Sleep Aids Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



HIV Drug Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research