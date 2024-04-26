Vincerx Pharma Announces Pricing of Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of (i) 6,000,000 shares of its common stock and accompanying common stock warrants to purchase an aggregate of 6,000,000 shares of common stock, and (ii) to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 16,000,000 shares of common stock and accompanying common stock warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 16,000,000 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock and accompanying common stock warrant are being sold together at a combined public offering price of $0.75, and each pre-funded warrant and accompanying common stock warrant are being sold together at a combined public offering price of $0.7499. Each pre-funded warrant will have an exercise price of $0.0001 per share and will be exercisable immediately after the original issue date until the pre-funded warrant is exercised in full. Each common stock warrant will have an exercise price of $1.00 per share, will be exercisable immediately after the original issue date and will expire 5 years from the date of issuance.



All of the shares, pre-funded warrants and common stock warrants in the offering are being sold by Vincerx. The gross proceeds to Vincerx from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $16.5 million. The offering is expected to close on or about April 30, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Leerink Partners is acting as the sole bookrunning manager for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-262239) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 28, 2022. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website, located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may also be obtained by contacting Leerink Partners LLC, Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Vincerx Pharma, Inc.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing differentiated and novel therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer. Vincerx has assembled a seasoned management team with a proven track record of successful oncology drug development, approvals, and value creation. Vincerx’s diverse pipeline consists of the next-generation antibody-drug conjugate, VIP943, in Phase 1; small molecule-drug conjugate, VIP236, in Phase 1; preclinical antibody-drug conjugate, VIP924; CDK9 inhibitor, enitociclib, in an NIH-sponsored Phase 1; and VersAptx™, its versatile and adaptable, next-generation bioconjugation platform.

Vincerx is based in Palo Alto, California, and has a research facility in Monheim, Germany.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as those, among others, relating to Vincerx’s expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of the public offering. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include risks and uncertainties related to completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering. More information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Vincerx is contained in the section captioned “Risk Factors” in the prospectus supplement related to the public offering and are detailed from time to time in Vincerx’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Vincerx disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

