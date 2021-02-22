Sodexo and PartsSource form Industry Partnership to Advance Healthcare Technology Management Innovation

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, MD, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare industry leaders, Sodexo and PartsSource®, have partnered to enhance healthcare technology management for their healthcare clients across North America. Sodexo and PartsSource improve healthcare providers’ financial health and the lives of patients and care teams by ensuring optimal equipment maintenance and availability. In joining forces, both companies will deliver enhanced clinical outcomes by leveraging a software-enabled, evidence-based medical device supply chain, and a proactive medical equipment repair and maintenance service offering.

Across North America, healthcare facilities are challenged by the cost of managing and maintaining their medical equipment. This partnership expands the current capabilities of Sodexo Healthcare, whose clients will enjoy optimized performance, driven by an evidenced-based approach to healthcare technology management, and a range of analytics to deliver better outcomes. Sodexo is gaining access to the PartsSource software, data and operational support to leverage an evidence and outcome-based method that will contribute to improving patient care, healthcare quality, and productivity of human and medical capital.

Through this partnership, PartsSource will expand its network of highly technical service partners in its recently launched On-Site Service marketplace offering with curated and credentialed access to over 1,300 service engineers from its base of 3,500 hospital clients.

Healthcare systems across the U.S. and Canada are concerned with operating costs, equipment maintenance, and patient fears associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Sodexo and PartsSource are responding to these challenges with data-driven methods to provide comprehensive asset management to address operational challenges.

“Sodexo Healthcare brings a suite of innovative best-in-class solutions that are inextricably linked to clinical care delivery. Analytics powered by real-time data helps us prioritize tasks that keep the patient at the forefront of care. We are taking this opportunity to invest in our Healthcare Technology Management business to further strengthen our efficacy in delivering value and improved performance for our healthcare clients,” said Catherine J. Tabaka, CEO for Sodexo Healthcare North America. “Through our partnership with PartsSource we are enhancing our healthcare technology management expertise and continuing to drive financial and clinical outcomes for our clients with supply chain reliability and resiliency.”

“PartsSource has built a leadership position by applying evidence-based methods to improve clinical outcomes and operational performance related to optimal management of the medical device supply chain – key to ensuring a safe patient experience, caregiver satisfaction and high clinical throughput,” said Philip Settimi, MSE, MD, President and CEO, PartsSource. I am delighted with Sodexo’s decision to partner with us, which will extend our patented decision support technology to a new provider segment, resulting in a more reliable supply chain and better clinical outcomes for healthcare providers across the country.”

PartsSource®: Ensuring Healthcare is Always On®





PartsSource®’s proprietary procurement platform eliminates friction from the healthcare supply chain by delivering evidence‐based decision support for healthcare technology management (HTM). Through integrated workflows and standardized processes, PartsSource empowers HTM teams to make data-driven decisions, manage long‐tail spend, increase equipment uptime and track the quality of clinical assets. To learn more about the value of proactively managing the lifecycle of clinical resources, visit PartsSource.com.

PartsSource and Ensuring Healthcare is Always On are registered trademarks of PartsSource, Inc.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 64 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 160,000 people at 13,500 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $17B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2019, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation mobilized 37,000 Sodexo volunteers to distribute 3.2 million meals to help 2.3 million children and adults meet their immediate food needs. Since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed $34.5 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

