FURNITURE MARKET CELEBRATES OVER TEN YEARS AS INDUSTRY LEADER
FURNITURE MARKET CELEBRATES OVER TEN YEARS AS INDUSTRY LEADER Las Vegas Luxury Furniture Retailers Continues to Offer Unique Design PiecesLAS VEGAS, NV, USA, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury home furnishing retailer Furniture Market continues to take pride in its personalized approach to interior design: creating a beautiful and functional design experience for their clients. Having worked with industry-leading design experts for over ten years, they provide creative solutions to design challenges. They offer a wide range of services including, space planning, furniture selection, lighting selection, and interior finishes, all of which come with personalized service from a team of professional interior designers that can match any taste, style, and budget. Furniture Market also offers custom Design Consulting services, catering to design needs for designing building a new home, renovations, or simply shopping for a signature piece of furniture to really tie a room together.
Furniture Market offers a diverse and constantly evolving range of fine furniture and furnishings, along with an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship. According to Owner and Principal Liz Werner, the reason for their success is their ability to cater to almost any style or taste. “We scour the globe for the most exceptional and innovative designs, and only handpick from the very best in modern and contemporary design, and from leading design houses to emerging artisans alike. We spend time with each product and its maker beforehand to ensure top quality and construction.”
● Furniture Market has a 48,000 square foot showroom
● They offer designs from over 190 of the most prestigious luxury manufacturers across the globe
● Furniture Market also offers a virtual showroom tour on its website
About Furniture Market: With over twelve years of experience in the home furnishing industry, Las Vegas natives Liz and Robert Werner understand the nuances of creating a beautiful, captivating and functional home. They continuously seek to create interior decor experiences that spark joy, which is why they have built the ultimate destination for modern and contemporary interiors in their 48,000 square foot showroom just of the Las Vegas strip.
