PANELTECH.US's Call to Action : Green Education Leads to Social Responsibility & Green-Buying
PANELTECH.US's call to action is to develop all levels of sustainable educational programs. Reuse and develop green products to support a circular economy.LAUSANNE, VAUD, SWITZERLAND, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our living environment is in crisis. Millions of people worldwide are already experiencing the damaging effects of climate change, pollution, rising sea levels, and natural disasters. The impacts of plastic and agricultural waste are particularly detrimental to our living environment.
Fortunately, there’s a growing network of young people, educators, and supporters that are passionate about making our environment greener. “For young people, the climate crisis is one of the defining challenges of their age,” said Kumi Naidoo, Secretary-General of Amnesty International. On behalf of Amnesty International, Ipsos Mori questioned more than 10,000 people from 22 countries aged 18-25 (Gen Z). Respondents cited global warming as “the most important environmental issue facing the world (57%).”
“This is a wake-up call to world leaders that they must take far more decisive action to tackle the climate emergency or risk betraying younger generations further,” said Kumi Naidoo. We only have a limited time to act to stave off the worst effects of climate change.
Jelanna Morgan, founder, AthLEDA Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing mentors, upskilling, and jobs placement for diverse, underrepresented, first-generation, high-performers stated: “We’re seeing more demand for knowledgeable talent from our corporate partners within the green industry … We need the next generation (Gen Z) to stand with us as emerging leaders … to solve real-world problems as we revolutionize our world together through social sustainability and green technologies.”
An Early introduction to sustainable education that innovates, inspires, and encourages leadership will increase sustainability literacy. A genuinely relevant, innovative, and comprehensive system can only be achieved by working together with governments, industry, researchers, and educators. Only then will we develop the infrastructure required to enable students' learning opportunities at all stages of their education and, ultimately, their careers. Research projects directly influence families' behavior towards consumption, recycling, green-buying and allow consumers to actively drive constructive change, benefitting communities, the economy, and the planet. They will integrate strategies and sustainability plans to become an influential force aligning with the UN SDGs to achieve a sustainable future.
Our efforts, in conjunction with business and bio-tech, can create revolutionary bio-solutions. These solutions can solve today’s critical environmental challenges while establishing an ecosystem of responsible consumption and production, bringing effective green solutions to global distribution channels and brands. Through research, development, the production of sustainable consumer products, and advanced innovations in the green global procurement supply chain, along with establishing much needed effective governance and collaborative partnerships across multiple industries and entities, our efforts will lead to consistent sustainability and decreased consumer waste, if we genuinely motivate consumers to engage and incentivized them to buy green products.
Leiven Tsai, CEO, PANELTECH.US articulated such a process saying, “Circular economy principles will help the environmental impact of consumer waste. PANELTECH.US is a bio-solutions company in pursuit of environmental justice with patented technologies that work together to successfully re-engineer various forms of bio-waste and plastic waste into biodegradable plastics and other green materials that are sustainable and affordable. This reduces petroleum-based plastics created, while simultaneously repurposing waste and using it to produce green consumer products, all of which align with consumer, corporate, and government CSR and ESG initiatives. It’s going to take large-scale multi-stakeholder collaborations throughout the global value chain to develop new norms to support a circular economy.”
Our call to action is to develop all levels of sustainable educational programs. Reuse and develop green products throughout the supply chain to support a circular economy. Our governments, businesses, global partners, and educational systems need to unite around these initiatives to achieve a circular economy for a sustainable, healthier planet.
