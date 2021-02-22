So Energy boosts customer experience in Ghana’s downstream sector

Adeoti Onabolu, Fire Office Owusu, Nanayaa Mensah, Eyram Dorcoo, Assistant Chief Fire Officer, James Ankrah, Damilola Anifowoshe, Dimeji Williams, and Edward Ashilley at the commissioning of the So Kojokrom Station in the Western Region of Ghana

So Energy So Kojokrom station

So Energy, a Sahara Group Company has enhanced customer access to unique service experience with the commissioning of the So Kojokrom Station in Ghana.

We have continued to raise the bar in the sector over the past 18 years. The So Energy brand is associated with reliability, efficiency, convenience and safety in Ghana”
— Yvette Selormey, Managing Director, So Energy
ACCRA, GHANA, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- So Energy, leading oil marketing firm and Sahara Group Downstream Company has again enhanced customer access to unique service experience with the commissioning of the So Kojokrom Station, located on the Takoradi highway in the Western Region of Ghana. This is in line with the company's plan to transform the sector through seamless access to top-quality product and services.

The new station which is beautifully encapsulated in the modern and vibrant colours of the So Energy brand, will serve both private and commercial vehicles in Kojokrom as well as other suburbs in the Takoradi Metropolis.

At the commissioning event attended by several dignitaries and employees of So Energy, Managing Director, Yvette Selormey launched the “one litre is one litre campaign” to promote the gold standard for transparency, quality, accessibility and sustainability in Ghana’s downstream sector.

“We have continued to raise the bar in the sector over the past 18 years and we remain unflinching in our resolve to keep improving the quality that has made the So Energy brand associated with reliability, efficiency, convenience and safety in Ghana,” said Selormey.

Selormey said further retail expansion would see So Energy grow its network of customers and stakeholders in the sector markedly to replicate the exceptional performance of its parent company, Sahara Group.

“Our parent company, Sahara Group, has over the past 25 years grown to become a leading energy conglomerate in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Sahara’s impressive growth trajectory continues to serve as a model for us at So Energy, motivating us to keep transforming the downstream sector in Ghana. We plan to commission 3 additional stations to give more Ghanaians access to our services, especially under the cover of our “one litre is one litre campaign” Selormey asserted.

Representative of Sekondi Takoradi Municipal Chief Executive, Madam Afua Hayford said the region was delighted to have a new retail station in the municipality. "We are hopeful that with this new So Energy station will create employment for our youth and increase revenue for the region in general to help fund developmental projects."

Selormey said So Energy is also driving its safe and clean energy campaign across the value chain of its business through strict applications of its “accountability matrix” that holds the company and all its stakeholders accountable to the highest standards possible in the process of Sourcing, handling, storing, transportation, distribution, and sale of its products.

“At So Energy, every member of the team is wired to play the role of business leaders for each function, thereby making sure that we achieve our collective resolve of leading the quest for professionalism and service excellence in the sector,” she added.

