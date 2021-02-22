Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jerusalem launched it’s first major tourist project for 2021

Jerusalem is bringing back tourism into the city after a year of Covid-19

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dozens of iconic landmarks were illuminated and transformed into work of arts, offering new perspectives never seen before and an interactive experience to people from around the world

Jerusalem Follow the Light” will continue till March 8th

As a first Post-Covid step for the tourism field in Jerusalem, the Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage, the Jerusalem Municipality, the Jerusalem Development Authority, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Tourism launched “Jerusalem - Follow the Lights”. This breathtaking and exciting project restores light into these difficult COVID times, after months at home, isolation and lockdowns and as a first phase in reaching out to tourists after the massive public vaccination in Israel.

Starting from last night (Sunday, February 21st), Dozens of iconic landmarks were illuminated and transformed into work of arts, revealing hidden gems and offering new perspectives never seen before, all designed by Gil Teichman, the biggest light and event entrepreneur in Israel. The Artistic directors of the project are Meirav Eitan and Gaston Saár.

The list of locations that is going to be illuminated every night till March 8th includes world famous sites such as The Israel Museum that gives a glance to its collection and dozens of unique and priceless pieces of art and historical artefacts that transform through digital technology, creating digital art that can be enjoyed in a completely new and exciting way. Other well-known sites are the Tower of David, YMCA and many more, presented in a new light and context.

