Ferrari Club Israel And Ran Tottnauer Host Inspirational Morning at Shalva National Center

A breathtaking aerial view of the Shalva National Center courtyard, where a fleet of vibrant Ferraris surrounds the iconic Shalva statue. The image captures the striking contrast between world-class automotive engineering and the heart-warming symbol of i For Kalman Samuels, Yohanan Samuels, and Ran Tottnauer, the visit was more than a spectacular event; it was a powerful social statement. Together, they voiced a shared belief that people with disabilities deserve the very best experiences life has to of vibrant blue Ferrari arrives at the entrance of the Gordon and Leslie Diamond Family Center at Shalva. The center's colorful signature sculptures stand in the foreground, highlighting the organization's mission of welcoming and empowering people of all a

Ran Tottnauer and Ferrari Club Israel host an inspirational morning for children with disabilities, celebrating excellence at the world-renowned Shalva Center.

Someone once told me modestly that Shalva is the 'Ferrari' of the disability world. Today, it moves me to see that there are cars, there are Ferraris—and there is Shalva.” — Kalman Samuels, President and Founder of Shalva

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, May 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The roar of high-performance engines is a sound usually reserved for professional racetracks or coastal highways. But this morning, the unmistakable symphony of dozens of Ferraris echoed through the Jerusalem hills, eventually coming to a halt in the courtyard of the Shalva National Center.It was not a high-end car show, nor was it a promotional event for luxury vehicles. It was a profound meeting of two worlds that, on the surface, seem miles apart, but share a common language: excellence, passion, and an uncompromising commitment to quality.A Mission of InspirationThe event was spearheaded by prominent Israeli businessman and philanthropist Ran Tottnauer, a longtime friend and supporter of Shalva. Tottnauer, working in coordination with the Ferrari Club Israel, sought to bridge the gap between the world of elite automotive engineering and the daily lives of children and adults with disabilities.For the participants at Shalva, the sight of the iconic Italian red cars was more than just a thrill; it was a powerful message of inclusion, dignity, and respect. As the sun reflected off the polished chrome, the smiles of the children reflected a deep sense of joy and belonging."The Ferrari of the Disability World"The connection between the legendary luxury brand and the world-renowned disability center is more than symbolic. It is rooted in a shared philosophy: providing the absolute best for those who deserve it most.Kalman Samuels, President and Founder of Shalva, shared a moving reflection during the event:"Someone once told me modestly that Shalva is the 'Ferrari' of the disability world. Today, it moves me to see that there are cars, there are Ferraris—and there is Shalva."This sentiment was echoed by Yohanan Samuels, CEO of Shalva, who emphasized the organization's professional standards:"We strive to provide a 'Ferrari-level' service to people with disabilities, and to create the best possible combination of care and quality. This visit isn't just about the cars; it's about the standard of excellence we believe our children deserve."About Shalva: A Beacon of Hope in the Heart of JerusalemFor over three decades, Shalva (the Israel Association for the Care and Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities) has been a global leader in its field. What began as a small local program has evolved into a massive, state-of-the-art national center serving thousands of individuals and their families. The organization is renowned for its "no-cost" policy and its non-denominational approach, serving all segments of Israeli society—secular and religious, Jews and Arabs alike.Their comprehensive services range from life-changing early intervention programs for infants and toddlers to specialized educational frameworks and afternoon programs tailored to individual needs. Furthermore, Shalva empowers adults with disabilities through vocational training aimed at meaningful employment and independent living, while simultaneously providing essential respite and professional guidance for parents and siblings.A Message Beyond the EngineThe visit, made possible by Ran Tottnauer’s vision, served as a powerful social statement: people with disabilities deserve the very best experiences life has to offer, without compromise.In a world that too often overlooks the potential of those with different abilities, seeing the most prestigious cars in the world parked at the doorstep of Jerusalem’s most inclusive center was a reminder that when it comes to human dignity, everyone deserves to be in the fast lane.To learn more about Shalva's mission or to support their work, visit www.shalva.org

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