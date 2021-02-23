Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,000 in the last 365 days.

Brian Troy Showcases His Latest Introspective Album, Phoenix

Phoenix is Available Now on All Major Platforms

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Musician and songwriter, Brian Troy releases his second full-length album, Phoenix.

Phoenix is a blend of wistful, acoustic songs and rock-n-roll tunes, self-produced by Brian, and features drummer Byron Guernsey on the single “Spectators”.

Throughout Phoenix, Brian opens up to listeners about longing for a normal life and missing human connection, while also dealing with deeper matters of personal depression.

From the first track, “Rock Star”, Brian provides perspective on how he sees life as he is getting older. He often fantasizes about living the rock-star life, further connecting with listeners, and bringing awareness on social issues.

What makes Brian’s music so honest is the fact that he doesn’t write for anything or anyone but himself. “I write songs to get those emotions out of my head. Hopefully, other people can relate.” Brian says as he has spent a lot of time reflecting in the last year. The controversial moments in 2020, such as racial injustice and the pandemic, inspired his creation of the 12-track album, Phoenix.

Phoenix will be available on March 5th on all major platforms. To stay up to date on his latest projects, follow Brian Troy on Facebook or visit his website.

About Brian Troy

Brian is a Louisville-based musician and songwriter, skilled at playing the trumpet, bass, guitar, keys, and drums. After attending the University of Louisville on a music scholarship, studying music composition, Brian played in local Louisville bands and started releasing singles and his first full-length project. His first full-length album Factotum was released in 2016. Brian’s other project, “John From Cargo”, features punk rock that touches on controversial topics of politics, social justice, and being vocal on the world today with equality.

Team AMW
AMW Group
+1 310-295-4150
email us here

You just read:

Brian Troy Showcases His Latest Introspective Album, Phoenix

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.