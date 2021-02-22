The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Transforms its Guest Rooms and Suites in Multimillion-Dollar Renovation
The Houstonian Hotel's newly renovated guestrooms feature comfy new beds, hues of blues, creams and golds, plus new gel-top mattresses and moisture-wicking linens for a good night's sleep
From high-end fixtures and finishes to custom throw pillows and curtains, design and color details found throughout the light-filled spaces provide the ultimate luxury stay guests expect.
Renovation features elegant guest rooms and suites with state-of-the-art technology and all the luxurious amenities for which The Houstonian Hotel is known.
We always design with a sense of place in mind. When you pay attention to the details the design sorts itself out.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, one of Houston's most renowned luxury hotels, has completed a multimillion-dollar renovation of the hotel's guest rooms and suites. Already a one-of-a-kind destination in the city, The Houstonian has reimagined its guest rooms setting a new standard for Texas luxury.
With a base of blues, creams and golds, Kay Lang + Associates’ award-winning design team imagined the new décor based upon the natural beauty of The Houstonian's wooded acreage combined with touches of elegant heritage. The rooms offer floor-to-ceiling views and modern amenities while keeping The Houstonian Hotel's graceful and luxurious charm. “We always design with a sense of place in mind,” said Kay Lang, president and CEO of Kay Lang + Associates. “When you pay attention to the details the design sorts itself out,” she said.
Huitt-Zollars Inc. served as architect and Forney Construction filled the role of construction manager and general contractor for the 9-month project completed on February 1, 2021.
Custom furniture pieces were chosen with guest comfort in mind - plump sofas, chair and ottoman combinations, loungers with sleek brass and glass sofa tables, and C-tables for ease of access. From high-end fixtures and finishes to custom throw pillows and curtains, design and color details found throughout the light-filled spaces provide the ultimate luxury stay guests expect. New executive guest rooms, designed with the working traveler in mind, feature roomier seating areas with generous club chairs in lieu of sofas, and convenient in-room desk printers for easy document access.
Guest room enhancements provide a light-filled, home-away-from-home feeling with wood floor entries, soft-close, mirrored closet doors, additional soundproofing, and advanced flooring technology, which offers a warmer and quieter in-room experience. Bathroom square footage has been expanded and features wood flooring, brushed nickel fixtures, modern in-mirror lighting, wood and marble vanities, and marble walk-in showers with soaker shower heads. A historic illustrated map drawn by Hopkins & Motter in 1912 to promote “Houston – A Modern City” hangs above each custom-made guest room coffee bar stocked with a Keurig gourmet coffee maker, a mini-fridge, and generous shelving for storage of sundry items. Guests will also want to snuggle up with new luxurious microfiber robes lined with terry velour, as well as all-new cool gel-top Serta Platinum Perfect Sleeper™ mattresses with crisp 60/40 cotton/modal sheeting — a more breathable and moisture-wicking blend to promote a better night's sleep.
State-of-the-art technology and comfort were cornerstones of the design process. Equipped with keyless locks, guest rooms feature touchless, quick and easy entry. Multiple USB and standard outlets have been strategically placed throughout each temperature-controlled space, along with convenient bedside lighting controls, Qi charging capability, integrated night lights and large 55" Samsung TVs.
New two-room suites feature separate living and sleeping rooms with custom flooring, leather sofas, cozy chair and ottoman seating with marble and wood side tables, color-spun rugs, and powder baths in the entry. Quaint glass and wood tables for two with modern wingback chairs are perfectly placed by the window for intimate in-room dining with a view. Fifty-five-inch TVs are mounted on the wall above custom wood credenzas where guests will be delighted to find a curated selection of books and games to enjoy during their stay. Marble wet bars feature custom branch-like brass wall shelves, crystal rectangle sidelights, a minifridge, and storage cabinets with glassware for drinks and entertaining. Suite bedrooms feature large custom-made armoires with 55” TV’s, delicate-to-deep wooden drawer choices, and his-and-her closet spaces for additional in-bedroom storage. Suites also feature light-filled and lavish master baths with easy-glide pocket doors, marble inlay design flooring, marble double-sink vanities, walk-in showers, and generously sized soaking tubs with brass fixtures, and crafted bath caddies with L’Occitane En Provence® and other pampering bath products. Large black-and-white glass-art tile of the famous century-old “Live Oak Tree” by Houston photographer Mike Marvin adorns the wall of each spacious suite bathroom.
Adding to the memorable ambiance, guest rooms feature custom artwork celebrating the nature found at The Houstonian's scenic 27-acre wooded property. Guests will be delighted by limited-edition, numbered giclée prints of peaceful settings, Texas flora, and “nature’s gifts”, such as a busy bumble bee, created from watercolor paintings commissioned to celebrate The Houstonian's 40th anniversary. A small number of the quaint and whimsical giclée prints are offered for purchase in the hotel’s gift shop.
Throughout the redesign process, The Houstonian was committed to using primarily Texas- and American-made products and vendors whenever possible. Special attention was given to each item from the carpet, sofas, and dining chairs which were made in the United States, to the cocktail tables, which were made in Texas.
