Zagaleta Country Club Spanish Villa to Auction Online via Concierge Auctions in Cooperation with Owners Link Marbella

Located in exclusive La Zagaleta Country Club Bright and spacious SieMatic kitchen with luxury finishes Breathtaking indoor pool, sauna, steam room, and jacuzzi Elegant contemporary Mediterranean villa with mountain views Expansive terraces & direct access to outdoor infinity pool

Villa la Zagaleta will auction online in April via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Rob Pijpers of Owners Link Marbella.

This is an incredible opportunity presented by Concierge Auctions to snap up property in one of the most exclusive parts of Spain.” — Listing Agent, Rob Pijpers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elegant luxury is reimagined in this stunning contemporary Mediterranean villa located within the exclusive Zagaleta Country Club. Villa la Zagaleta will auction online in April via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Rob Pijpers of Owners Link Marbella. With total construction costs coming in at €6.75M, the villa will sell with No Reserve on 15–20th April via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“This is an incredible opportunity presented by Concierge Auctions to snap up property in one of the most exclusive parts of Spain,” stated Pijpers. “They are the premier auction house in this area, already with multiple successes in the past year, and we are eager to add Villa la Zagaleta to that list.”

The open-concept living area boasts soaring ceilings, massive windows, and multiple fireplaces. Unique outdoor dining and entertaining areas, multiple terraces, covered and uncovered, offer direct access to the living space and bedrooms for easy hosting. The expansive master suite is tucked away from the three guest suites on the garden level for maximum comfort and privacy. Other features include a fully-fitted separate guest or staff apartment; cinema room; a fitness room with breathtaking indoor pool, sauna, steam room, and jacuzzi; marble flooring; an open, fully-fitted SieMatic kitchen; southwest to west facing with spectacular mountain views; an elevator; underfloor heating; a Crestron home automation system; and 24-hour security—all just minutes from two unique golf courses and only ten minutes to beautiful Marbella.

“Villa la Zagaleta is simply one of the finest pieces of real estate in the area,” stated the seller. “With southwest and western views of the mountains, you get some of the finest sun in an area that already receives 300-plus days of sunshine per year. The villa is fully outfitted for resort-style living and ready for the next owner to enjoy it.”

Zagaleta is an exclusive residential development and country club, nestled between rolling Spanish mountain ranges and the cerulean Alboran Sea. The region enjoys 320 sunny days per year, with warm dry summers and mild bright winters that are perfect for exploring Marbella’s 30km of beaches. Zagaleta itself offers Country Club living at its finest. Comprising 900 hectares of valleys and wooded groves, enjoy two private verdant golf courses, two elegant clubhouses, tennis club, and a first-class luxury equine facility just beyond your front door. Step on to a yacht for sea access to Puerto Banus or Cabopino Marina, or drift along the Costa del Sol coastline. Access in and out by air is quick and easy with a 30 minute drive to Malaga Airport, or 35 minutes to Gibraltar Airport.

Villa la Zagaleta is available for showings daily from 13:00 to 16:00 and by appointment, and is additionally available for private virtual showings. For property details, diligence documents, and more, please visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc 5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com

