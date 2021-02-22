eCollections Debt Management Platform Announces New Business Import Tool
eImport™ Makes Managing Information Easy, Accessible and FastDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sentinel Development Solutions is pleased to announce the release of eImport™, our new import tool that provides eCollections™ customers with a powerful new way to accept and prepare new business for collection/recovery activity. With an advanced, intuitive interface, eImport™ gives operations the ability to easily and quickly add new business and performs advanced functions like duplicate checking/matching and validation as well as advanced automation. “Powerful control over data is a key component for modern collections operations”, says Tim Cain, CEO of Sentinel. “Our customers are reporting fantastic results with eImport™. They love it and that’s why we’re in business – to provide technology that brings real and immediate value and that keeps our customers on the leading edge of technology.”
eCollections™ is a powerful debt management platform designed for the debt collection and recovery industry. Sentinel's cloud-based software completely integrates and automates the debt collection process for agencies, lenders, debt buyers, law firms, and healthcare providers. eCollections™ has received acclaim for ease-of-use, power, and flexibility.
About Sentinel Development Solutions
Sentinel Development Solutions Inc. is a leading provider of collections management software solutions. Sentinel Development Solutions is a leading developer and integrator of CRM and process management software for debt collection.
