BRANFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rachel Van Wolvelaerd has joined Farm River Property Management LLC of Branford CT as a sales associate.
Van Wolvelaerd has nearly 11 years of experience in residential and commercial sales, management, and leasing. She is a seasoned listing agent with an exacting knowledge of New Haven county, specifically the shoreline area.
In her new role, Van Wolvelaerd will expand Farm River Property Management’s brokerage division, develop new business opportunities, and continue to provide first class service to her past and future clients and customers.
“Rachel brings a wealth of experience and practical knowledge to our firm. She is a tremendous addition to our team.” said Matthew Hughes, the Broker/Owner of Farm River Property Management LLC.
Van Wolvelaerd said she is excited to work with Farm River Property Management LLC and further develop their brokerage division. “Matthew and his team are able to furnish all of the skills and technology of a major brand, but with a focus on the New Haven county market. Matthew provides prompt and diligent management and brokerage services in the New Haven area. I look forward to working with him.”
Rachel is a native of Connecticut. She was born in Guilford and presently lives in Branford. She is a third generation Realtor.
Farm River Property Management LLC is a value-added property management firm and a full service real estate brokerage with extensive experience with local and institutional landlords in the multifamily and single family rental mark
Matt Hughes
