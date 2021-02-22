Halter CNC Robotics Announces Their First US Scholarship for Veterans & Active US Military

Veterans & Active US Military Studying Manufacturing Automation, Engineering or Robotics, Aims to drive increased awareness of manufacturing careers

CASCADE, IOWA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halter CNC Robotics, one of the top CNC automation firms in the US, today announced that it will be awarding a $2,500 scholarship to a US veteran or active service member who wants to study manufacturing automation, engineering or robotics. The company believes it is important for American businesses to support skills training for our military and former members of the US military. The goal of the scholarship is to bring awareness for more military members and veterans to find fulfilling careers in manufacturing automation and robotics. Applications for the scholarship are now open. Final submissions and applications should be received by Tuesday, August 31st, 2021. It will be awarded on Veterans Day, which will be Thursday, November 11, 2021.

“Halter CNC Robotics feels it is our duty to make a positive impact on our veterans and active service members’ lives,” explained Rick Hoffman, CEO of Halter CNC Robotics. “CNC automation is the present—and very much the future—of manufacturing careers in the US. Veterans who master these skills will have the opportunity to create meaningful and financially rewarding futures for themselves.” CNC stands for Computer Numerical Control, a computerized method of controlling industrial machine tools that create parts for manufacturing processes. CNC skills are essential for getting jobs in aerospace, automotive, robotics and other fields.

To apply for the scholarship, a active member or veteran must submit their bio, contact information, Proof of active military status or veteran status such as the DD-214 and information about their current school to Scholarship@haltercncrobotics.com. More information can be found on https://www.haltercncautomation.com/en-us/military-educational-manufacturing-scholarship

About Halter Robotics

Halter helps companies in aerospace, manufacturing, machinery and automotive achieve greater efficiency and profits from their CNC machines. For over 30 years, Halter has advanced the field of CNC machine tending. The company developed a loading robotic arm, which is easily connected with any CNC machine—increasing the efficiency of operators in the process. Halter LoadAssistants give manufacturers the flexibility to quickly respond to clients needs. It enables companies to profitably run small and medium-sized batches with quick turnaround times.

For more information, visit https://www.haltercncautomation.com/en-us/about-halter

