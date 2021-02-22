AlleoTech Secures €100,000 from a Private Investor to Fuel Organic Growth Through 2021
AlleoTech will put new capital toward expanding its team, technology, systems, and go-to-market strategies.GERMASOGEIA, LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AlleoTech, a business continuity and managed IT organization, today announced it has closed an additional €100,000 of funding from a private investor. AlleoTech will use this capital to further accelerate it’s organic growth through 2021.
AlleoTech is a trusted, managed services provider of cloud computing and DevOps and has rapidly built a strong leadership team made up of industry veterans and a customer base that spans across many industries and use cases.
“AlleoTech continues to be an exceptional provider of managed cloud services and IT infrastructure,” said Leonid Mamchenkov, CEO of AlleoTech. “IT infrastructure is a need that every business has and we pride ourselves on being flexible and able to meet each of our customer’s data and organizational requirements, while providing cutting edge solutions.”
With the new capital, AlleoTech will build on its foundation as a customer-driven cloud transformation business, continuing to invest in its team of cloud experts and DevOps engineers. AlleoTech will also invest in the technologies, systems, and go-to-market strategies that best support customer demands.
“AlleoTech has experienced significant growth through 2020 and into 2021,” said Vince De Castro, CMO, AlleoTech. “We are innovative and deliver outstanding value to our customers. I am thrilled to put this additional funding to work as we execute our go-to-market strategies and implement new technologies and services to our customers. We remain focused on helping more organizations achieve their technology goals with our team of experts.”
About AlleoTech
AlleoTech is a disaster recovery and managed IT organization enabling businesses with next generation cyber protection, business continuity and technology support. AlleoTech has extensive experience building, maintaining, optimizing and securing IT infrastructure for businesses across the globe. With a team of elite information technology experts, we harness the power of cloud, blockchain and evolving technologies to help our clients acclimate to the digital world and make them successful.
We help IT leaders advance their businesses by accelerating digital transformation through infrastructure modernization and migration to public cloud. Our IT services portfolio is designed to help our clients operate for today and optimize for tomorrow.
For more information, visit www.alleo.tech
