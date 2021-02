(CNN) —

Rich people don’t just have bigger bank balances and more lavish lifestyles than the rest of us – they also have bigger carbon footprints.

The more stuff you own, and the more you travel, the more fossils fuels are burned, and the more greenhouse gases are emitted into the atmosphere.

Jetting around, buying luxury goods, keeping mansions warm and driving supercars – they all have a carbon footprint.

Oxfam…