HDOT NEWS RELEASE: HAWAII ISLAND LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF FEB. 20 – FEB. 26, 2021

Newsroom Posted on Feb 19, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KONA

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 98 and 101, Haleili Street and Ke Alanui O Aoi, on Saturday, Feb. 20, through Sunday, Feb. 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

2) KONA

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 104 and 106, on Saturday, Feb. 20, through Sunday, Feb. 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HILO

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 11, Kaaukai Place and Old Mamalahoa Highway, on Saturday, Feb. 20, through Sunday, Feb. 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.

2) HILO

Hawaii County has created a detour on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) at mile marker 11.2 for the closure of the Makea Stream Bridge. Motorists should exercise caution and obey signage in the work area.

3) HAMAKUA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 40, Hawaii Belt Road and Chopper Boulevard, on Saturday, Feb. 20, through Sunday, Feb. 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130) —

1) PUNA

Single lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 12 and 16, Pahoa Village Road and Kamaili Road, on Saturday, Feb. 20, through Friday, Feb. 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for shoulder work.

2) PUNA

Single lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 17 and 23, Ala Lokelani & Kaimu Chain of Craters Rd, on Saturday, Feb. 20, through Sunday, Feb. 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) —

1) KOHALA

Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 19 and 21, Ilina Road and Malulhia Road, on Saturday, Feb. 20, through Sunday, Feb. 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.