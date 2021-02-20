HDOT NEWS RELEASE: KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF FEB. 20 – FEB. 26, 2021

Newsroom Posted on Feb 19, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTE 56) —

1) KAPAA

Right lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in the northbound direction between mile markers 6.6 and 8.4, Kapaa Bypass and Kauwila Street, on Saturday, Feb. 20, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

2) KAPAA (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in the northbound direction between mile markers 7.3 and 7.7, Kamoa Road and Kipuni Place, on Sunday evening, Feb. 21, through Friday morning, Feb. 26, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for sewer manhole inspection.

3) KAPAA

Right lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in the northbound direction between mile markers 9 and 9.9, Wailua Alternate and Mailihuna Road, on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

4) KAPAA (24-HOUR WORK)

Traffic on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near mile marker 10 is shifted to the temporary Kapaa Stream Bridge 24-hours a day, seven days a week until further notice. For safety during the shift to the temporary bridge, right turns off Kuhio Highway onto Mailihuna Road are not permitted. Access to Kapahi is recommended via the Kawaihau Road or Hauaala Road detours.

5) KEALIA

Right lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in the northbound direction between mile markers 10.4 and 11.2, Kealia Road and Makanani Street, on Saturday, Feb. 20, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for shoulder work.

6) ANAHOLA

Single lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 15.5 and 17.7, Papaa Road and Kuhio Highway, on Saturday, Feb. 20, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

7) KILAUEA

Single lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 25, Kalihiwai Road and Kuhio Highway, on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

8) KILAUEA

Alternating single lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in the southbound direction near mile marker 25, between Kalihiwai Bridge and Kahiliholo Road, on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for slope stabilization work. The South bound lane will be closed to allow crews to work near the bottom of the slope. Traffic will be alternating through the open North bound lane.

— MAALO ROAD (ROUTE 583) —

1) LIHUE

Single lane closure on Maalo Road (Route 583) in both directions near mile marker 0.6, Laukona Street, on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for paving work.