‘There’s by no means been a time like this’: Wall Avenue is piling into buying and selling playing cards as costs soar

In early February, a Michael Jordan rookie basketball card in pristine condition sold for a record $738,000 at an auction run by Goldin’s company. The kicker? The exact same item went for nearly $215,000 just weeks before.

“There’s never been a time like this in the history of the business,” Goldin told CNN Business. “I would bet that for every person who wanted a Michael Jordan rookie card in 2019, there’s 100 [now].”

