Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,350 in the last 365 days.

‘There’s by no means been a time like this’: Wall Avenue is piling into buying and selling playing cards as costs soar

In early February, a Michael Jordan rookie basketball card in pristine condition sold for a record $738,000 at an auction run by Goldin’s company. The kicker? The exact same item went for nearly $215,000 just weeks before.

“There’s never been a time like this in the history of the business,” Goldin told CNN Business. “I would bet that for every person who wanted a Michael Jordan rookie card in 2019, there’s 100 [now].”

The post ‘There’s by no means been a time like this’: Wall Avenue is piling into buying and selling playing cards as costs soar appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

‘There’s by no means been a time like this’: Wall Avenue is piling into buying and selling playing cards as costs soar

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.