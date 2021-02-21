Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nigerian navy aircraft crashes on method to Abuja airport, killing seven

“All 7 personnel on board died in the crash,” Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola said on Twitter.

He added that the Chief of the Air Staff has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

“A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute [to] Minna. It appears to be fatal,” said the country’s aviation minister, Hadi Sirika, confirming the incident in a statement.

In a follow-up communication Sunday afternoon, a…

