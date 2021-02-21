Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,350 in the last 365 days.

I moved to Barbados throughout the pandemic to work. Here is how I did it

(CNN) — Just over a month ago, I packed my life in Hong Kong into two suitcases and moved 16,000 kilometers to Barbados.

I’d never even been to the island before or traveled anywhere else in the Caribbean region for that matter.

Barbados is so far away from Hong Kong — the shortest travel time is 24 hours — that I wasn’t sure I’d ever get the chance to visit.

But the popular destination, which resumed accepting international travel on July 12 last year, released a special visa called the

You just read:

I moved to Barbados throughout the pandemic to work. Here is how I did it

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.