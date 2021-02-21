I moved to Barbados throughout the pandemic to work. Here is how I did it
(CNN) — Just over a month ago, I packed my life in Hong Kong into two suitcases and moved 16,000 kilometers to Barbados.
I’d never even been to the island before or traveled anywhere else in the Caribbean region for that matter.
Barbados is so far away from Hong Kong — the shortest travel time is 24 hours — that I wasn’t sure I’d ever get the chance to visit.
But the popular destination, which resumed accepting international travel on July 12 last year, released a special visa called the