‘London’s skinniest home’ is in the marketplace for $1.3 million

A house billed as “possibly the skinniest house in London” is up for sale for £950,000 ($1.3 million).

Just six feet wide and covering 1,034 square feet, the five-story property was once a hat shop, according to real estate agent Winkworth, which is marketing it.

The house was originally converted by photographer Juergen Teller. Credit: Winkworth

The two-bedroom house in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, was originally converted by fashion photographer Juergen Teller, according to a statement from…

'London's skinniest home' is in the marketplace for $1.3 million

