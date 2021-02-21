Airplane passenger calls for a window seat on a flight to Cairo — then meets his future spouse

(CNN) — If everything had gone according to plan, they would probably never have met. But Mafalda Feliciano’s original British Airways flight from Brazil was overbooked, so she was bumped on to another — and then fate played its hand.

Traveling with her sister and brother in law for a vacation in Egypt in September 2004, the group was re-routed via London.

After they lost their original seats, Feliciano ended up on her own, in the middle of a row, between two strangers.

By her own…