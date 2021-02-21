Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nissan’s ‘workplace pod’ imagines a brand new form of distant working

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Inspired by the new realities of the Covid-19 era, Nissan’s concept vehicle features a retractable office for remote workers and digital nomads. Dubbed Office Pod Concept, the mobile workspace comes with a modified Cosm chair by US furniture-maker Herman Miller, and desk space big enough for a large computer monitor.

Nissan’s new concept camper van, which turns into a home…

