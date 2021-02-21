New Zealand tells vacationers to cease copying different folks’s journey pictures

(CNN) — New Zealand is really bored of your Instagram posts.

The call was made in a two-minute video, starring comedian Tom Sainsbury as a member of the “Social Observation Squad (SOS).” The official follows tourists to some of the country’s most famous landscapes and urges them to stop traveling “under the social influence.”

“I’ve been alerted to a situation that’s been happening a lot lately,” he says at the start of the campaign. “People have been seeing those photos on social media, and…